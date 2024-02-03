3 Essential Battery Stocks That Will Charge the Future

Battery stocks fuel the green tech revolution, heralding an investment gold rush. They serve as the energy backbone for everything from vehicles to homes and offices while playing a critical in advancing the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) sector. Consequently, battery technology has become a crucial element in modern investment strategy, positioning itself as a critical driver of future growth and sustainability.
Moreover, battery stocks are primed for a resurgent comeback, with the gloomiest days of the stock market seemingly in the rearview mirror. Reinforcing this outlook, MarketsandMarkets predicts that the worldwide lithium market will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%, with an estimated valuation of $135 billion by 2031.
With such encouraging numbers, let’s dive into the electrifying realm of these three stellar battery stocks as we accelerate into 2024.
Enovix Corporation (ENVX)
Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) is revolutionizing the battery sphere, ushering in an era of rapid charging and enduring energy storage with its cutting-edge silicon-anode lithium-ion technology. In collaboration with Group14 Technologies, a leader in lithium-ion battery materials, ENVX is leading silicon battery innovation with its use of SCC55 for its anode. This silicon-carbon composite material made Time Magazine’s 200 Best Innovations list in 2022. The material significantly enhances performance and efficiency, highlighting Enovix’s innovative approach toward advancing green energy solutions.
Moreover, ENVX received clearance for the FDA-approved continuous blood pressure monitor, the Accurate Mini. Insight Partners projects the vital signs monitoring market to rise from $25.6 billion in 2022 to a whopping $66.8 billion by 2030, with an 8% CAGR.
Celebrating a year of unprecedented success, ENVX reported a remarkable fourth-quarter revenue surge to $7.4 million which beat estimates by a comfortable $3.96 million. Moreover, its massive sales growth represented a 575.3% bump on a year-over-year (YOY) basis underscoring its powerful positioning in its niche.
Lithium Americas (LAC)
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) shines as a standout player in the lithium sphere, backed by its much-talked-about Thacker Pass project in Nevada. The project’s feasibility study underscores its incredible potential, boasting an impressive 80,000 tons per annum of lithium carbonate equivalent and a substantial 40-year mine life. The sheer size of the Thacker Pass lithium deposit elevates LAC’s position as a potentially key player with considerable global geopolitical significance.
Moreover, General Motors’ (NYSE:GM) strategic support adds another layer of strength to Thacker Pass, with a substantial $650 million investment and a ten-year offtake agreement, solidifying the project’s financial viability.
Augmenting this promising outlook for Lithium Americas is the projected average annual EBITDA of $1.1 billion, which sharply contrasts with its current market cap of roughly $743 million. This discrepancy between the company’s valuation and expected EBITDA suggests that the stock is undervalued, making it an attractive investment proposition at this time.
Panasonic Holdings (PCRFY)
Panasonic Holdings (OTCMKTS: PCRFY) takes center stage in the EV revolution, aligning its strategic focus with electrification and renewable energy solutions. Eyeing future growth, the firm plans to boost its battery capacity significantly to a remarkable 200 GWh by 2031. This forward-thinking move aims to propel sales growth and enhance cash flow, underscored by an exceptional portfolio boasting 445 solid-state battery patents.
Executing a systematic approach, Panasonic aims to achieve an EBITDA of approximately $1.36 billion by 2025, signaling a commitment to robust financial performance and environmental sustainability. This strategic goal is further supported by securing new contracts with Subaru and Mazda, expanding Panasonic’s customer base beyond Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). This broadening of partnerships is critical, effectively reducing Panasonic’s dependency on a single customer while reducing risks associated with market fluctuations.
Moreover, this strategic diversification effort aligns with Wall Street analysts assigning PCRFY a ‘strong buy’ rating, reflecting a stellar 43.5% upside.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines