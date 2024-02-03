3 Portfolio-Worthy Stocks You Can Buy for Under $100

If you are a beginner investor or simply want to start with $100, you have several stocks available to choose. These will not only show capital growth over the years but also generate passive income in the form of dividends. The earnings season is in full swing, and the market will show some volatility.
But, rock-solid stocks are set to have an excellent 2024. While $100 isn’t a big amount, it’s enough to get started on your investing journey. Let’s take a look at the three portfolio-worthy stocks under $100.
SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
Trading at $7.83, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is one of the best fintech stocks in the industry right now. Recently, the company reported quarterly results and beat expectations. The company shows a 35% year-over-year (YOY) rise in net revenue to hit $615 million. Also, it added 585,000 new members in the quarter, with total members standing at 7.5 million.
SoFi revealed the first GAAP profit of $48 million and achieved a 30% profit margin. Its adjusted EBITDA showed a whopping 159% gain and reached $181 million. For the first quarter, the company is expecting a revenue of $550 to $560 million. The lending products saw a 24% jump YOY, and the financial products are up 44% YOY.
The company will continue to see demand rise for lending products as student loan repayments have resumed. About 40% of student loan borrowers missed their first payment, and this possibly means they will look for ways to refinance their student debts. SOFI is down from the all-time high of $25, but this discount is a strong opportunity to buy.
SoFi has made phenomenal progress in achieving profitability, and its member additions are proof that its products meet the needs of consumers. While the outstanding Q4 hasn’t led the stock to rally, investors can still take a position. Buying SOFI stock below $10 is a wise move, and the company is rolling into good times with its first quarterly profit.
Coca-Cola (KO)
A legacy name in the industry, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is one company that will never disappoint. The global conglomerate is a household brand name and enjoys extreme consumer loyalty. Trading at $59 today, the stock has been swinging between $52 and $62 over the past six months.
While you may not see any quick upside in the stock, investors can enjoy passive income through its strong dividend yield of 3.09%. It has increased the dividend annually for over 60 years and has enough cash flow to keep rewarding shareholders for years to come.
Further, the company reports an 11% rise in organic revenue. It did resort to price hikes but saw a rise in revenue, proving stalwart pricing power in the industry. In the third quarter, the company’s net revenue grew 8% to hit $12 billion. And, the earnings per share grew by 9% to hit $0.71, while the stock pays a dividend of $0.46 per quarter.
Analysts love KO and have been raising the price targets. Argus calls Coca-Cola a top buy for 2024 and has a price target of $67 while Barclays analyst has raised the price target to $66 with a buy rating. Finally, Deutsche Bank also raised the price target to $63 and given a buy rating.
Li Auto (LI)
While there are risks associated with the electric vehicle (EV) industry due to the slowing demand, investing in Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) could be a smart move. It is one of the top EV makers in China that impresses investors with strong delivery numbers.
The company ended 2023 on a high note and delivered more than 50,000 cars in December. In 2024, the company is aiming for 100,000 monthly deliveries, double the current level and 800,000 annual deliveries. Looking at the company’s performance in 2023, I believe achieving the number could be possible.
It has already met the 2023 targets, and the financials will be impressive. Li Auto is set to start the deliveries of Li MEGA on March 1, anticipating a boost to its financials. High excitement about the new model is evident in the more than 10,000 pre-bookings for the car within a few hours. If LI starts exporting or aims for global expansion, it could achieve new highs in the coming years.
LI stock is exchanging hands for $27 today and is up 73% in the past five years. It is one of the best EV stocks to own today, offering potential to double your money this year. Goldman Sachs has initiated LI with a bullish view and anticipates a 50% gain on the stock with a price target of $52.90.
On the date of publication, Vandita Jadeja did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.