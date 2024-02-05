5 Investors Betting Big on MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) Stock

There’s big intraday moves, and then there’s the kind of move MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) stock is making today. At the time of writing, HOLO stock has surged more than 600% to session highs and its highest level in months. This move has come on a very heavy volume, with more than 150 million shares trading hands in the afternoon session, relative to an average trading volume of less than 150,000 shares per day.
As fellow InvestorPlace contributor William White pointed out earlier today, there’s little news outside an industry association announcement driving this stock higher today. MicroCloud announced in a press release that it would be joining the Communications Industry Association in a bid to accelerate the development of next-generation technology.
Whether that means this small-cap company is the latest to join the artificial intelligence (AI) fray or it’s just a company looking to make a more global splash, investors seem to like what they’re hearing. Accordingly, today’s rise has seemingly invited significant interest from both retail and institutional investors, with the largest such investors listed below.
Of course, on such high-volume moves, the company’s share price, available float, and other factors could be leading to this disproportionate rise. Thus, investors should remain cautious with respect to this move.
That said, let’s dive into who’s benefiting most from today’s surge in HOLO stock.
5 Biggest Investors Betting on HOLO Stock
For context, the data below on the largest institutional investors in MicroCloud Hologram comes from Yahoo Finance:
- Geode Capital Management is the largest shareholder in MicroCloud, owning 2,883 shares.
- Two Sigma Securities comes in second place, with 1,086 shares.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) isn’t far behind, with 1,083 shares spread across its portfolios.
- Barclays is in fourth place, with only 511.
- Finally, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) rounds out the list, holding 338 shares of HOLO stock.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.