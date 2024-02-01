Citi Is Souring on Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock is slipping on Thursday after the wireless technology company’s shares were downgraded by Citi analyst Christopher Danely.
That saw the Citi analyst dropping shares of QCOM stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. That’s below the analysts’ consensus rating of moderate buy based on 22 opinions.
Despite that downgrade, Danely maintained the firm’s price target of $160 per share for QCOM. That represents a potential increase of 7.7% over its prior close. It’s also still above the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $145.78 per share for the stock.
What’s Behind the QCOM Stock Downgrade?
The Citi analyst wasn’t impressed by the most recent Qualcomm earnings report. He said the following about this in a note to clients obtained by CNBC.
“When we upgraded the stock to Buy, we believed Qualcomm would gain share at Samsung and the stock should trade at a higher valuation given our belief in a beat and raise cycle and we were wrong. QCOM is within 10% of our price target and it appears the beat and raise cycle is ending so we are downgrading from Buy to Neutral.”
QCOM stock is down 2.4% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.