PLUG Stock Pops as Plug Power Reaches Major Milestone

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock is rallying on Thursday as the hydrogen and fuel cell company completed a major milestone at its Georgia plant.
Investors in PLUG stock are celebrating the company completing the first fueling of a Plug tanker with fuel from its Georgia plant that is heading to consumers. This comes one week after Plug Power kicked off operations at the facility.
Plug Power notes that the Plug tanker in this news is heading to several retail locations. That includes Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) sites. It carries enough fuel for 3,216 forklifts a day.
Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power, said the following about the news.
“The first delivery of our green hydrogen molecule marks a critical milestone for the green hydrogen economy. If you want to see the hydrogen ecosystem of the future, it’s at Plug today. There’s no doubt that Plug is demonstrating the future with real products and projects at scale.”
PLUG Stock Movement on Thursday
Investors in PLUG stock are celebrating the company’s latest milestone by buying up more shares of its stock. That has more than 7 million units changing hands during pre-market trading on Thursday. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is still above that at about 46 million shares.
PLUG stock is up 13.7% as of Thursday morning.
Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market stories are in luck!
We have all of the hottest stock market news that investors need to know about on Thursday! Among that is what’s happening with shares of Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD), Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) and Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock this morning. You can read up on all of those topics at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Why Is Infobird (IFBD) Stock Down 31% Today?
- Why Is Revelation Biosciences (REVB) Stock Down 62% Today?
- Why Is Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) Stock Up 39% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.