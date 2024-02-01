Why Is Infobird (IFBD) Stock Down 31% Today?

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock is falling on Thursday after the customer engagement solutions company announced details of an upcoming extraordinary general shareholder meeting.
Infobird will hold this shareholder meeting on Feb.19, 2024. The main purpose of the meeting is to get shareholders to vote on plans for a reverse stock split.
Infobird’s Board of Directors wants approval from the company’s shareholders to enact a one-for-eight reverse stock split. That would see the company consolidate eight shares of IFBD stock into a single share. Doing so would increase the stock’s price without changing the stakes held by investors.
What’s Behind the IFBD Reverse Stock Split?
Infobird wants to enact this reverse stock split to regain or maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards. That includes keeping its shares above the $1 minimum required to remain on the exchange.
Infobird notes that when it published this filing on Tuesday, its shares were trading for 63 cents each. That puts it at risk of being delisted if the price doesn’t increase. That’s why it wants to consolidate shares and boost the price of IFBD stock.
IFBD stock is down 31.1% as of Thursday morning but investors will note it underwent a 115.9% rally during normal trading hours yesterday.
