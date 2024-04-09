IBTA Stock IPO: When Does Ibotta Go Public? What Is the Ibotta IPO Price Range?

In the latest chapter regarding the recovery of the initial public offering (IPO) market, digital marketing platform Ibotta will soon test the waters for new listings. Set to make its debut next week on the New York Stock Exchange, shares will trade under the ticker symbol IBTA. Given its implications for the broader retail environment, IBTA stock may represent a litmus test for the consumer economy.
According to Morningstar, Ibotta delivers promotions for brands to over 200 million customers through the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). Ibotta bills itself as a pioneer in “success-based marketing,” only receiving compensation when promotions lead to sales.
On Monday, management revealed detailed plans regarding the Ibotta IPO. Per its prospectus, the marketing specialist will price IBTA stock between $76 and $84 per share. According to Reuters, the company will be selling nearly 2.5 million shares. Furthermore, some shareholders will offer an additional count of approximately 3.1 million shares.
Ibotta is seeking a $2.55 billion valuation with its offering. This figure may be reasonable, considering that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) backs the company. IBTA stock should also benefit from the company inking a multi-year agreement with the big-box retailer as well as discount dollar store Dollar General (NYSE:DG).
IBTA Stock Could be a Potential Economic Gauge
Notably, IBTA stock will join a new-listing environment that recently included the debut of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). Still, some concerns abound. While RDDT stock saw an initial burst of enthusiasm, sentiment quickly faded. While the security is up compared to its IPO price of $34, shares are down more than 10% against its first public market close.
At the same time, the Ibotta IPO could benefit from its wide scope. Although Reddit has carved out a loyal following, it still competes in the crowded social media space. Meanwhile, Ibotta aligns with multiple retail businesses — from major names like Walmart to appliance manufacturer Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) and packaged-food company Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).
With that said, many of Ibotta’s clients utilize its platform to distribute their loyalty programs. As such, sentiment toward the Ibotta IPO may provide a real-time pulse regarding consumer confidence as well.
One factor that could potentially help IBTA stock is the robust March jobs report. With the economy adding 303,000 nonfarm payrolls last month, retail sales should rise. However, it’s also true that U.S. credit card debt has soared above the $1 trillion mark. Credit card and auto loan delinquencies have also started rising, reflecting broader challenges.
Why It Matters
Perhaps the most important consideration for IBTA stock in general is Wall Street’s push to expand new offerings. In 2021, the equities sector experienced a record year for IPOs. However, the following year saw a huge crash in new listings. In addition, the biggest IPOs of 2021 suffered steep losses by late last year.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.