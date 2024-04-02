Is Tupperware (TUP) Stock on the Brink of Death?

Another meme stock could be on its way out the door. Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) stock surged to impressive heights during the Summer of 2023, proving that even retail investors won’t be deterred by boring products.
But since the short-lived short squeeze, this food storage company has failed to generate any real momentum, plunging below the penny stock line. Since 2024 began, TUP stock hasn’t been able to rise above $2 per share. And now investors have even more cause for concern. The company has issued a stark warning that things are even worse than they previously seemed. According to a recent 10K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Tupperware Brands may not have the resources to remain in business for another year.
For many investors, this news likely won’t come as a surprise. TUP stock has struggled for months. Even at the peak of the short squeeze, it barely rose above $5 per share. But it seems that the company’s future is far worse than just bleak. If something drastic doesn’t happen soon, Tupperware Brands may cease to exist.
What’s Happening With TUP Stock
Given the severity of this update, it makes sense that TUP stock would be plunging today. As of this writing, shares are down 11% for the day and look primed to continue falling. This follows a highly volatile month during which the stock has remained mostly in the red and never garnered any sustainable momentum. Now, things are likely about to get much worse as remaining investors start to jump ship.
What exactly did the 10K filing say? In it, Tupperbrands specified exactly how concerned investors should be, stating that “[the company] has concluded that there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern for at least one year from the issuance date of these financial statements.”
The term “substantial doubt” may be somewhat ambiguous, but companies don’t issue warnings like this unless circumstances are dire. Tupperware Brands has made it clear that it is genuinely worried about its ability to continue business operations through the coming year. It is also important to note that the company has previously issued similar warnings. As Fortune reports:
“This is hardly the first time Tupperware has warned the end might be near. One year ago, it warned that its financial problems might be insurmountable, despite undergoing a turnaround plan. Now, however, it cautioned investors that it could no longer borrow from its credit line and has already entered a debt restructuring agreement. The company’s board said it is “actively engaged” with financial advisors “to explore strategic alternatives.”
What Comes Next
As of now, it seems as though this company is hurtling towards bankruptcy. If it careens off this cliff, TUP stock will crash and burn like other meme stocks before it. We all remember what happened when Bed Bath & Beyond declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2023. A few months later, it was delisted from the Nasdaq and ultimately ceased trading all together.
Given the severity of its going concern warning, there doesn’t seem to be much hope for TUP stock. It couldn’t even hold the attention of the r/WallStreetBets crowd for long. Now, the company is in a clear race to the bottom, which will likely only end in its demise.
