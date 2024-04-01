Why Is X3 Holdings (XTKG) Stock Down 25% Today?

X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) stock is falling on Monday even after the company announced a new strategic partnership this morning.
According to a press release from X3 Holdings, this partnership is with a leading provider of semiconductor modules and devices. The company doesn’t name its partner but does provide additional details.
X3 Holdings claims that this partnership will transform the global trade supply chain and compliance platform. It says this platform will make use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, blockchain, and 5G technologies.
Stewart Lor, CEO of X3 Holdings, said this about the partnership:
“We’re thrilled to embark on this partnership, making a pivotal chapter in our journey to redefine digital trade in the chip industry. It’s more than a collaboration; it’s an opportunity to unleash the full potential of digital transformation in a key sector.”
How This Affects XTKG Stock
Shares of XTKG are down 25.4% as of Monday morning. This comes alongside some 491,000 shares changing hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 473,000 shares.
It’s also worth mentioning that XTKG stock underwent a major rally during the previous day of trading. That saw it jump 70.5% on Thursday with more than 3 million shares traded.
Investors will find more of the most recent stock market stories below!
We have all of the hottest stock market news worth reading about on Monday! That includes what’s going on with shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAF) stock, U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) stock and MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock today. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Monday
- Why Is Mountain Crest Acquisition (MCAF) Stock Down 59% Today?
- Why Is U Power (UCAR) Stock Up 12% Today?
- Why Is MediaCo (MDIA) Stock Up 86% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.