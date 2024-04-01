Why Is U Power (UCAR) Stock Up 12% Today?

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) stock is up on Monday as the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company prepares for a reverse stock split later this week.
U Power will consolidate 100 shares of UCAR into a single share of stock when markets open on Wednesday. It will keep the UCAR stock ticker but change to a new CUSIP number of G9520U116.
U Power got approval for this reverse stock split from shareholders during a special shareholder meeting in late March. The company also notes it won’t issue any fractional shares in the reverse split.
What’s Behind the UCAR Reverse Stock Split
The U Power reverse stock split comes after the company received a delisting notice in February. The company’s low stock price of just 5 cents is the problem, causing it to risk delisting.
U Power appealed the delisting and is using this reverse stock split to boost the price of its shares. Doing so should allow it to avoid delisting as it would see its shares trade for roughly $5 each based on its prior closing price. The minimum needed to remain on the Nasdaq Exchange is $1 per share.
UCAR stock is up 12.2% as of Monday morning.
