Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to start the trading week with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers worth watching on Monday morning!
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock is rocketing more than 41% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV – Rights (NASDAQ:MCAFR) shares are soaring over 37% after its combination with CH Auto Technology.
- Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) stock is surging more than 34% following a recent private placement.
- U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) shares are gaining over 33% as it prepares for a reverse stock split this week.
- Doma (NYSE:DOMA) stock is increasing more than 33% after announcing plans to go private.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares are rising over 27% ahead of its earnings report today.
- Torrid (NYSE:CURV) stock is climbing more than 21% alongside its Q4 2023 earnings report.
- Qilian (NASDAQ:QLI) shares are heading over 21% higher on Monday morning.
- Project Energy Reimagined (NASDAQ:PEGR) stock is jumping more than 15% this morning.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares are up over 14% with the release of its latest earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAF) stock is plummeting more than 58% alongside its CH Auto Technology merger.
- X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) shares are diving close to 32% despite announcing a new partnership.
- Endra Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock is tumbling over 27% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
- Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) shares are taking a more than 25% beating after revealing a proposed public offering.
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) stock is falling over 17% alongside its fiscal 2023 earnings results.
- Binah Capital (NASDAQ:BCG) shares are decreasing more than 15% after recently going public.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock is dropping over 15% after missing earnings estimates.
- Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares are slipping more than 14% following a business update.
- 3M (NYSE:MMM) stock is dipping over 14% after completing a spinoff.
- Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 14% today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.