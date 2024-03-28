Why Is Binah Capital (BCG) Stock Up 93% Today?

Binah Capital (NASDAQ:BCG) stock is taking off on Thursday following the debut of the wealth management company’s shares on the Nasdaq Exchange yesterday.
Binah Capital shares went public on Wednesday following a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Kingswood Acquisition. That saw shares of the SPAC’s stock stop trading as the combined company switched to the BCG and BCGWW tickers for its stock and warrants.
Shares of BCG stock initially didn’t perform well when they went public yesterday. That saw the stock drop 20.8% during normal trading hours. It also only came with about 22,000 shares traded.
BCG Stock Movement on Thursday
However, things are changing for BCG stock today as investors have taken notice of it after the SPAC merger. That’s resulted in heavy trading of the company’s shares during pre-market hours.
As of this writing, more than 177,000 shares of BCG stock have changed hands. That’s quite the surge considering its low trading volume during its public debut yesterday.
With this increased trading volume comes a rising price for BCG stock. That has the company’s shares up 93.2% as of this morning. This also erases the losses the company experienced in its public debut on Wednesday.
