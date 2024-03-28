Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Thursday as we check out all of the biggest stories moving shares this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are public debuts, earnings reports and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) stock is rocketing more than 268% after announcing a $185 million private placement.
- Binah Capital (NASDAQ:BCG) shares are soaring over 98% after going public yesterday.
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock is surging more than 62% after regaining listing compliance.
- Cazoo (NYSE:CZOO) shares are gaining over 35% as it continues a recent rally.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock is increasing more than 32% after expanding a clinical trial.
- Andretti Acquisition (NYSE:WNNR) shares are rising over 21% as it closes in on a merger deal.
- Keyarch Acquisition (NASDAQ:KYCH) stock is heading more than 20% higher as it prepares to complete a merger.
- Listed Funds Trust Opportunistic Trader ETF (NYSEARCA:WZRD) shares are climbing over 19% on Thursday morning.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) stock is jumping more than 18% after amending its allowed number of shares.
- Srivaru (NASDAQ:SVMH) shares are up over 16% as it continues a rally from yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock is diving more than 18% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) shares are tumbling over 18% after going public yesterday.
- Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) stock is taking a more than 18% beating without any clear news this morning.
- Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares are sliding over 18% following a new presentation yesterday.
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock is falling more than 17% as it plans a ratio change.
- Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) shares are decreasing over 16% as they continue yesterday’s negative movement.
- MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) stock is dropping more than 16% after missing revenue estimates.
- Abits (OTCMKTS:ABIT) shares are slipping over 15% on Thursday.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock is dipping more than 13% alongside its most recent earnings release.
- Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12% on suspension news.
