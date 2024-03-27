Why Is Gamida Cell (GMDA) Stock Down 82% Today?

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) stock is falling hard on Wednesday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced major changes to its business in its Q4 earnings report.
This big news here is the company entering into a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with funds managed by Highbridge Capital Management. That will have Highbridge converting $75 million of unsecured convertible senior note into equity. It will also provide it with $30 million of new capital.
That will also result in Gamida Cell going private. The company will cancel all outstanding shares of GMDA stock. It will also issue contingent value rights with a maximum value of $27.5 million to these investors. These will be payable alongside certain milestones.
Gamida Cell president and CEO Abbey Jenkins said this about the RSA.
“Our search for strategic alternatives did not yield an actionable proposal from a partner who could address our financial challenges and support the ongoing commercialization of Omisirge. This restructuring transaction will enable Gamida Cell to remain a going concern and will support our ongoing efforts to make Omisirge available to more transplant centers and their patients.”
How GMDA Stockholders Are Reacting
News of this plan isn’t going over well with holders of GMDA stock. That has more than 81 million shares changing hands as investors sell their shares. That’s a massive surge in trading volume compared to its daily average of about 3.1 million shares.
GMDA stock is down 82.3% as of Wednesday morning.
There are more stock market stories worth reading about down below!
We have all of the hottest stock market news ready to go on Wednesday! A few examples include why shares of Joann (NASDAQ:JOAN), Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) stock are moving today. All of that info is available at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- Joann (JOAN) Stock Plunges Ahead of Nasdaq Suspension
- CLRB Stock Earnings: Cellectar Biosciences Beats EPS for Q4 2023
- LE Stock Earnings: Lands’ End Beats EPS, Beats Revenue for Q4 2023
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.