Joann (JOAN) Stock Plunges Ahead of Nasdaq Suspension

Joann (NASDAQ:JOAN) stock is down on Wednesday as the craft supplies retailer prepares for its shares to be suspended tomorrow.
When markets open on Thursday, shares of JOAN stock will be suspended and then delisted from the Nasdaq Exchange. This is due to the company filing for bankruptcy earlier this month.
That bankruptcy filing has Joann no longer being compliant with several Nasdaq rules. It’s also resulted in the company’s stock falling hard since filing for bankruptcy.
Joann was made aware of the plans to delist its shares this week. The craft retailer took no action to appeal the exchange’s decision. Its current plan is to be privately owned after the bankruptcy is complete.
How This Affects JOAN Stock on Wednesday
Investors in JOAN shares are making one ditch effort to sell the stock before tomorrow’s delisting. That brings with it heavy trading of the company’s shares. This has more than 1.7 million units changing hands as of this writing. That’s above its daily average trading volume of about 1.1 million shares.
JOAN stock is down 19.9% as of Wednesday morning and is down 82.7% since the start of the year.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.