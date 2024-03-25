Why Is Joann (JOAN) Stock Down 11% Today?

Joann (NASDAQ:JOAN) stock is falling on Monday as investors wait for the craft supplies company’s shares to be delisted following its recent bankruptcy filing.
This will result in shares of JOAN stock no longer trading on the public market once Thursday rolls around. That’s due to it no longer being compliant with market rules Nasdaq Listing Rules 5101, 5110(b) and IM‑5101-1.
Joann is aware of the delisting notice and doesn’t plan to appeal the exchange’s decision. That will see trading suspended when markets open on Thursday. It will also result in a Form 25-NSE being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to delist shares of JOAN stock.
JOAN Stock Movement on Monday
As is to be expected, shares of JOAN stock aren’t faring well on Monday alongside the delisting news. This has more than 248,000 shares traded as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is still above that at roughly 956,000 shares.
JOAN stock is down 10.6% as of Monday morning. The company’s stock closed out Friday down 71.9% since the start of the year. JOAN shares are likely to continue to fall leading up to its delisting later this week.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That's because these "penny stocks" are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators.
