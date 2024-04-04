How Much Will Ozempic Cost at Costco? 7 Things to Know About the Sesame Weight Loss Program.

Customers are wondering how much Ozempic will cost at Costco (NASDAQ:COST) after the company announced a new weight loss program with pharmacy partner Sesame.
Let’s get into everything potential patients need to know about how much Ozempic will cost at Costco below!
How Much Will Ozempic Cost at Costco?
- The exact price of Ozempic isn’t known but we do have other cost details.
- That includes the fact that patients will pay $179 for three months of care through the weight loss program.
- This offer includes clinical consultation, selecting the clinician, a live video consultation, messaging the clinician, nutritional guide and a treatment program.
- While this treatment program may include access to Ozempic or other weight loss drugs it isn’t guaranteed.
- Patients may also have to pay the full cost for these weight loss drugs, which can range from $950 to $1,600 per month.
- That means the $179 charge for three months in the program likely won’t cover everything.
- This could change how some customers view the Costco weight loss program considering much the potential cost of Ozempic could be.
COST stock is up almost 1% as of Thursday morning and is up 9.4% since the start of the year.
