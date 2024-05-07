7 Biotech Stocks to Put on Your Breakthrough Radar

For those seeking to decipher best speculative opportunities in the market, biotech stocks with breakthrough potential may offer plenty of firepower.
Let’s get some of the bad stuff out of the way first. Biotech stocks – even the established players – can be volatile. A miss in the clinical process to commercialize a therapeutic could lead to significant losses. And there’s really no way of reliably forecasting such outcomes. Plus, the sector isn’t always known for delivering predictable financial performances.
However, the positives arguably outweigh the negatives. First, health always supersedes wealth and that imbues the broader healthcare space with an aura of permanent relevance. Second, volatility can work in the other direction, meaning northward. If a therapeutic hits it out of the park, the rewards could be tremendous, if not outright lifechanging.
It’s an exciting arena that might not be for everyone. However, if you can handle the risks, these are the breakthrough biotech stocks to consider.
Novo Nordisk (NVO)
Based in Denmark, Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) has been one of the most sought-after biotech stocks. The company operates in two segments, Rare Disease and Diabetes and Obesity Care. To be sure, the former category is incredibly important, with Novo addressing rare endocrine disorders among other conditions. However, it must be said that the latter category has attracted considerable attention thanks to the underlying weight-loss drugs.
I don’t want to sound opportunistic or cynical. However, the latest data shows that 65% of adults and 15% of children and adolescents in the U.S. are overweight or obese. It’s a serious issue, in part because the military is finding that its recruitment pool has diminished. On the other hand, weight-loss drugs should soar in this narrative.
Projections seem to point to a large addressable market. For fiscal 2024, covering experts anticipate earnings per share to land at $3.49 on sales of $42.47 billion. Last year, the company posted earnings of $2.66 per share on revenue of $33.13 billion. It’s one of the enticing biotech stocks to buy.
AbbVie (ABBV)
Headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) falls under the drug manufacturing industry. It’s best known for Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal diseases. Further, the company offers Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. You can read more about the enterprise’s therapeutics in its public profile, which also includes a robust oncology unit.
However, ABBV could rank among the breakthrough biotech stocks over the long run due to Botox. The company acquired the anti-wrinkle treatment through its buyout of Allergan. Fundamentally, social media has completely changed the behavioral paradigm of young generations. Increasingly, people in the digital age are focused on outward appearances. That’s a powerful and cynical reason to consider AbbVie.
To be fair, analysts don’t project tremendous expansion of the business. In fiscal 2024, EPS may reach $11.25 on revenue of $55.22 billion. That’s a 1.26% increase in the bottom line and a 1.7% lift in the top. However, AbbVie pays a nice forward dividend yield of just under 4%. It’s one of the biotech stocks to add for patient investors.
Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)
Hailing from Switzerland, Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) is one of the most compelling breakthrough biotech stocks. It’s also one of the more controversial players. Specializing in gene editing, Crispr develops such medicines to address serious human diseases through the CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9) platform. It offers a robust portfolio, covering a range of disease categories such as immune-oncology and autoimmune.
Understandably, many people have reservations about gene editing and the broader ethical implications. At the same time, Crispr may address the often-fragile human condition. It’s not a debate that will go away anytime soon. That said, CRSP may make for a great long-term speculation because of the potential to address vexing diseases.
For full disclosure, analysts anticipate a rough outing in fiscal 2024, with the company possibly incurring a loss per share of $5.62 on sales of $63.18 million. That’s a far cry from last year’s print of a loss of $1.94 on sales of $371.21 million. Still, fiscal 2025’s top line could rise to $334.63 million. Thus, it might not be a bad idea to acquire CRSP in its current weakness.
BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)
Based in Palo Alto, BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, creates, tests and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. One of its main products is AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule stabilizer that’s currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy.
According to Global Market Insights, the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market reached a valuation of $5.9 billion last year. Experts project that the sector could expand to $11.2 billion by 2032. If so, that would represent a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. With other product candidates in various stages of clinical trials, BridgeBio could be an enticing idea among biotech stocks to buy.
What’s more, for fiscal 2024, analysts anticipate the company to post revenue of $398.79 million. That would be up 4,186.7% from last year’s haul of $9.3 million. Further, fiscal 2025’s high-side target calls for revenue of $480.88 million. BBIO may be speculative but it’s worth keeping on your radar.
Arcellx (ACLX)
Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) engages in the development of immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Per its public profile, the company’s lead candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel. It’s currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
In addition, Arcellx is developing a therapeutic called CD123, which aims to treat relapsed or refactory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). Notably, Arcellx commands a partnership with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to co-develop and co-commercialize anitocabtagene autoleucel, which addresses multiple myeloma.
Over the trailing 12 months (TTM), Arcellx posted a net loss of $50.54 million on revenue of $131.66 million. For fiscal 2024, analysts are looking for a loss per share of $1.70 on sales of $118.83 million. Notably, in fiscal 2025, the blue-sky revenue target calls for $279.75 million.
It’s one of the riskier ideas among biotech stocks. However, ACLX carries a unanimous strong buy view among Wall Street experts. Also, the average price target lands at $80.09, implying over 54% upside potential.
Coya Therapeutics (COYA)
Hailing from Houston, Texas, Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) is a clinical-stage biotech that engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products, specifically to regulate the function of regulatory T cells (or Tregs). Its mainline products are based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics and autologous Treg cell therapy.
In terms of a product candidate that investors can chew on, Coya is perhaps best known for its research and development of therapeutics addressing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). One therapeutic based on its T-cell innovation has recently completed a Phase 2a clinical trial.
In the TTM period, Coya has incurred a net loss of $7.99 million on revenue of $6 million. For fiscal 2024, analysts see the loss per share expanding unfavorably to $1.18. In addition, revenue may decline 15% against the prior year to $5.1 million. Still, fiscal 2025 sales could rise to $6.75 million, which implies a 32.4% gain from projected 2024 revenue.
Additionally, 2025’s blue-sky sales target calls for $10 million. That could send COYA up in a hurry, making it one of the biotech stocks to consider.
Agenus (AGEN)
Based in Lexington, Massachusetts, Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is another clinical-stage enterprise that’s working to discover and develop immuno-oncology products in the U.S. and international markets. Per its corporate profile, Agenus offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies.
The company’s main focus is on cancer. For example, Agenus developed Balstilimab, which recently completed Phase 2 trials to treat second-line cervical cancer. As well, it is working on AGEN1181, an antibody that blocks a specific antigen that’s in Phase 2 trials for addressing pancreatic cancer and melanoma.
In the TTM period, Agenus posted a net loss of $239.61 million on revenue of $161.42 million. However, in fiscal 2024, experts anticipate a loss of $8.90, which would be an improvement over last year’s loss of $13.80. Moreover, sales could soar to $220.34 million, up a whopping 41%.
Finally, analysts rate AGEN a unanimous strong buy with a $39 average price target. If it gets there, we’re talking about 186% upside potential. Therefore, it’s one of the biotech stocks to at least consider.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.