An Activist Investor Wants to Supercharge Penn Entertainment (PENN) Stock

Penn Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) stock is a hot topic among traders on Friday alongside news that an activist investor sent a letter to its Board of Directors.
Investment advisor Donerail Group is behind this letter and it’s pushing for the company to sell itself. The firm believes that PENN stock could be priced at double its current value in a sale.
Donerail Group is pushing for a sale of Penn Entertainment following lackluster performance. It points toward poor capital allocation and a misguided business strategy as the reasons for this drop in value.
Investors will also keep in mind that the short interest in PENN stock is high at 22.28% of its float. A sales would be a good way for the business to recapture shareholder value while taking care of this issue.
PENN Stock Movement on Friday
The letter from the activist investor has sparked heavy trading of PENN stock today. This has more than 15.6 million shares of the company’s stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 5.6 million shares.
PENN stock is up 17.8% as of Friday morning but is still down 33.6% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.