Chewy (CHWY) Stock Just Got a $500 Million Boost. What to Watch.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock is a hot topic among traders on Wednesday after the online pet store announced a $500 million share buyback plan.
Chewy notes that this share buyback plan covers its Class A and Class B common stock. It also has no expiration date and doesn’t require the company to buy back a certain number of shares from investors.
Chewy CEO Sumit Singh said the following in a news release:
“Chewy’s value proposition continues to resonate with our customers, and I am proud of the teams at Chewy who are executing flawlessly on our strategic roadmap and the controllable elements of our business.”
CHWY Stock: Q1 Earnings
The Chewy share buyback was announced alongside its first-quarter earnings report. That saw it bring in adjusted EPS of 31 cents on revenue of $2.88 billion. These are both well above Wall Street’s estimates of 20 cents per share and revenue of $2.84 billion.
Chewy earnings results also represent improvements over the same period of the year prior. EPS came in up 11 cents year-over-year (YOY) while revenue growth was 3.1% from Q1 2023.
CHWY stock is up 26.9% as of Wednesday morning. That comes with some 26 million shares traded. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 8.8 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.