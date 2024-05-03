Ground Beef Recalls Hit Walmart Amid E. Coli Concerns

Ground beef recalls have extended to include meat sold at Walmart (NYSE:WMT) as concerns about a possible E. Coli contamination spread.
The products affected by the ground beef recalls come from Cargill Meat Solutions. The company shipped these products to Walmart and affected batches were made between April 26 and April 27.
These ground beef recalls are massive as they affect 16,243 pounds of raw beef. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports that there have been no reports of adverse reactions in connection to this recall.
What to Know About the Ground Beef Recalls
Customers will note that the products included in these recalls were shipped to Walmarts across 11 states and carry an “EST. 86P” establishment number. The states included in this recall are listed below.
- Connecticut
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- New Hampshire
- North Carolina
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Virginia
- Vermont
- Washington D.C.
- West Virginia
A Walmart spokesperson said the following to CNN about the ground beef recalls.
“At Walmart, the health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. As soon as we were notified of the recall, we immediately removed impacted products and informed customers who may have purchased these products.”
WMT is down slightly as of Friday afternoon.
