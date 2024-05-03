Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Stocks are up today and investors wondering why have come to the right place as we have the latest details behind Friday’s rally!
One of the reasons that stocks are up today comes from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The tech giant announced a massive $110 billion share buyback alongside its quarter Q1 earnings report. The company also increased its quarterly dividend at the same time.
That did a lot to boost investor hopes in the company as iPhone sales slowed during the quarter. Even so, it managed to beat out Wall Street’s EPS and revenue estimates for the period.
Another reason why stocks are up today has to do with the latest job reports. That came in soft, which is a sign that inflation may be starting to slow. This has reignited hopes that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates as a result.
Let’s check out how these stories are affecting the major stock indices below!
Stocks Up Today: Major Indices Rally
- The S&P 500 starts us of with a 1.07% increase on Friday morning.
- Next we have the Dow Jones Industrial Average with a 1.09% rise today.
- Closing us out is the NASDAQ Composite with a major 1.89% climb on Friday.
Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market stories are in luck!
We have all of the hottest stock market news worth reading about on Friday! Among that is why shares of Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT), WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) and Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock are moving today. You can catch up on all of these matters at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Friday
- DJT Stock Alert: SEC Charges Trump Media Auditor With ‘Massive Fraud’
- Why Is WideOpenWest (WOW) Stock Up 30% Today?
- Jefferies Just Raised Its Price Target on Palantir (PLTR) Stock
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.