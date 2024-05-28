Snatch These 3 Tech Bargains Before They Bounce Back

In the ever-changing market, savvy investors look for bright prospects to profit from the game-changing potential of technology stocks. Here are three major players. The first one sticks out for its unwavering dedication to operational effectiveness and cost control. The firm has experienced a significant increase in sales, but its cost control measures demonstrate a robust operating model that generates strong margins and solid market value.
Meanwhile, the second one, renowned for its revolutionary developments in electric cars, has now expanded its horizons to the energy industry. With its energy business witnessing record profitability and its energy storage deployments projected to rise astounding through 2024, the firm has firmly established itself as a major player in the renewable energy solutions market, instilling confidence in its growth potential.
Finally, the third one deftly negotiates the semiconductor market, using operational excellence and regional expansion as engines of success. Its robust presence in developing nations like China and Korea attests to the company’s skill at establishing a foothold in strategic areas and leveraging the need for semiconductor solutions throughout the world.
Meta Platforms (META)
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) maintains great cost control and operating edge alongside revenue growth and investments in infrastructure and AI. The company uses resources wisely, striking a balance between tight cost management techniques and investments in emerging fields like artificial intelligence (AI) and Reality Labs. For instance, Q1 2024 total costs and expenses came to $22.64 billion, a slight year-over-year rise of 6%. This shows effective revenue growth cost control, producing operating solid margins.
Additionally, Meta is positioned for long-term development and innovation because it prioritizes infrastructure, immersive technologies, and sophisticated AI models to support future product development and preserve competitiveness. With expected increases to support the AI roadmap and Reality Labs efforts, capex for Q1 was $6.72 billion.
Lastly, despite large expenditures, the business produces a sizable amount of free cash flow and has enough liquidity to fund expansion plans and satisfy shareholders. With $12.53 billion in free cash flow for Q1, Meta executed repurchases of $14.64 billion of its Class A common shares and delivered $1.27 billion in dividends.
Tesla (TSLA)
The Megapack, one of Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) energy storage deployments, hit a high mark in Q1, resulting in record profitability for the energy segment. Looking forward, Tesla projects that the deployment of energy storage will increase by at least 75% in 2024 compared to 2023. Further, record-high installations and margins indicate Tesla’s energy sector’s robust growth and profitability. Thus, such expansion in the energy industry broadens Tesla’s sources of income and boosts the company’s overall profitability considerably.
Additionally, Tesla is continuously growing its core AI infrastructure, and in Q1, it doubled its AI training compute sequentially. Approximately 35,000 Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) H100 chips have been installed and engaged into service by the company for training purposes. By 2024, Tesla hopes to have 85,000 installed. Tesla is making considerable and fast-growing investments in AI infrastructure and autonomous driving tech.
Overall, Tesla’s focus on improving its autonomous driving capabilities is reflected in deploying sophisticated AI training computing resources. Therefore, this tech advantage solidifies future advancements in autonomous vehicle technology by boosting the functionality of current offerings like full self-driving (FSD).
Lam Research (LRCX)
The revenue distribution of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) throughout various areas demonstrates the company’s accomplishments in regional expansion and market penetration. Lam Research has a significant presence in one of the fastest-growing semiconductor markets, with 42% of sales coming from the China area in Q3 2024. Indeed, multinational expenditure in China has increased, which is another proof of Lam Research’s success in this market.
Moreover, Korea is a noteworthy market for Lam Research, accounting for 24% of its sales. The company’s excellent market penetration and client base growth in Korea reflect the increase in revenue share in this area. Japan and Taiwan are significant markets for Lam Research, even if they are less significant than China and Korea. Hence, these markets support the company’s worldwide revenue-diversification strategy.
Finally, Lam Research’s potential for rapid expansion is further supported by its performance lead and operational edge. By surpassing the midpoint of the projected range and achieving a gross margin of 48.7% in Q3, Lam Research demonstrated its capacity to optimize both the product and customer mix and plant efficiency. Thus, Lam Research has generated $1.3 billion in free cash flow, or 34% of revenue, highlighting the company’s fundamental ability to turn income into cash effectively.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in META. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.