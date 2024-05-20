Tech’s Lean, Mean Profit Machines: 7 Streamlined Stocks Ready to Roar

While the innovation ecosystem has rightfully commanded much of the attention on Wall Street, investors may want to consider profitable tech stocks. As circumstances become more challenging, it’s the substantive enterprises that may last for the long haul.
That’s not to take anything away from the growth-oriented enterprises. Certainly, the often-smaller companies that eschew profits for expanding their market can potentially see enormous returns. At the same time, they carry tremendous risks.
With inflation still high and consumers still struggling, it may be prudent to have some exposure to established names. On that note, below are intriguing ideas for profitable tech stocks.
Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
Based in Santa Clara, California, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) focuses on the infrastructure software space. Per its public profile, the company provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. In particular, it offers firewall appliances and software. It also brings to the table Panorama, a security management solution. Analysts rate shares a consensus moderate buy with a $335.32 average price target.
Financially, it’s a consistent performer. In the past four quarters, the company posted an average positive earnings surprise of 15.53%. On a trailing-12-month (TTM) basis, the company has printed net income of $2.28 billion. That said, the company just became profitable.
Still, experts anticipate that the trend will continue to evolve in the right direction. For the current fiscal year, they’re targeting earnings per share of $5.51 on revenue of $7.99 billion. Last year, the company posted EPS of $4.44 on sales of $6.89 billion. For fiscal 2025, earnings could rise to $6.16 on sales of $9.13 billion.
It’s one of the profitable tech stocks to consider, especially amid the rising cybersecurity threat profile.
GlobalFoundries (GFS)
Headquartered in Malta, New York, GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) operates in the semiconductor space. Per its corporate profile, GlobalFoundries provides a range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It also manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors and radio frequency (RF) modems, to name but a few. Analysts rate shares a consensus moderate buy with a $59.33 average price target.
On a TTM basis, GlobalFoundries features a net income of $899 million. Per Yahoo Finance, the company’s profit margin stands at 12.66%. Its return on equity comes in at 8.31%. In the past four quarters since the end of the first quarter of 2024, GlobalFoundires’ average positive earnings surprise clocked in at 16.38%.
For fiscal 2024, experts believe that EPS will land at $1.34 on revenue of $6.68 billion. That’s disappointing compared to last year’s results of $2.24 EPS on sales of $7.39 billion. However, by fiscal 2025, the trend could improve, with EPS possibly rising to $2.07 on revenue of $7.64 billion. Given the importance of semiconductor supply chain diversification, GFS ranks among the top profitable tech stocks to buy.
Broadcom (AVGO)
Hailing from Palo Alto, California, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is another semiconductor powerhouse. Per its public profile, the company designs, develops and supplies various computer-chip-related devices with a focus on complex and mixed-signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor devices and analog-based products. One of its mainline specialties involves System on Chips (SoCs). It’s a strong buy, with experts projecting a price target of $1,571.55.
Financially, Broadcom isn’t exactly exciting; rather, it simply gets the job done. In the past four quarters, the company’s average positive earnings surprise came out to 2.78%. Net income on a TTM basis stands at $11.58 billion. Further, its profit margin comes in at just under 30%, with an operating margin of 31.76%.
Analysts believe that for fiscal 2024, the company will post EPS of $46.92 on revenue of $50.35 billion. That’s a sizable lift from last year’s print of earnings of $42.25 on sales of $35.82 billion. Further, in fiscal 2025, EPS could improve again to $57 with a top line of $57.27 billion. As a key building block in the innovation space, AVGO is one of the profitable tech stocks.
Microsoft (MSFT)
A company that really needs no introduction, tech juggernaut Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) involves itself in myriad circles. Most recently, the company has made waves for its huge investments in artificial intelligence, which is paying off handsomely. However, Microsoft also forms the bread and butter of business applications, especially with its Office 365 software. Unsurprisingly, analysts rate shares a strong buy with a $489.90 price target.
Over the past four quarters since Q1 2024, Microsoft’s average positive earnings surprise stands at 6.98%. Net income on a TTM basis comes in at $86.18 billion. Currently, quarterly earnings growth is clocking in at an impressive 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Further, its profit margin is 36.43%, with an operating margin of 44.59%.
For fiscal 2024, experts believe EPS will rise to $10.91 on sales of $226.53 billion. That would be another decent performance compared with last year’s results of $9.81 EPS on sales of $211.91 billion. Further, fiscal 2025 EPS could jump to $12.26 with a top line of $259.13 billion. It’s easily one of the profitable tech stocks to buy.
ASML (ASML)
Based in the Netherlands, ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) ranks as one of the most important tech enterprises. Falling under the semiconductor equipment and materials category, ASML develops, markets, sells and services advanced manufacturing systems for chipmakers. Specifically, it’s best known for its lithography systems. Given the massive pertinence of the business, analysts rate shares a unanimous strong buy. The average price target is $1,093.50.
Financially, as you might expect, it’s a consistent performer. In the past four quarters since Q1, the average quarterly earnings surprise comes in at 8.18%. On a TTM basis, net income lands at $7.11 billion. Further, the company’s profit margin clocks in at 27.23%, while its operating margin is 26.3%. Notably, its return on equity shoots up to 60.28%.
For fiscal 2024, analysts believe that EPS will come in at $20.68 on revenue of $29.96 billion. That’s somewhat disappointing compared to last year’s EPS of $21.22 with a top line of $29.4 billion. However, fiscal 2025 could be a big year, with EPS flying to $32.27 on revenue of $39.7 billion. It’s one of the profitable tech stocks to keep on your radar.
Akamai (AKAM)
Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) specializes in the infrastructure software ecosystem. Per its corporate profile, Akamai provides cloud computing, security and content delivery services in the U.S. and international markets. Specifically, it offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites and applications protected from cyberattacks. Analysts rate shares a consensus moderate buy with a $116.62 average price target.
As with other profitable tech stocks on this list, Akamai’s financials aren’t astounding. It gets the job done. In the past four quarters since Q1 2024, the company’s average positive surprise came out to 5.48%. Net income on a TTM basis lands at $625.94 million. Profit margin is up at 16.12% while the operating margin lands at 16.97%.
For fiscal 2024, experts are looking for EPS of $6.31 on revenue of $3.99 billion. That’s a modest bump up from last year’s print of $6.20 EPS on sales of $3.81 billion. However, in fiscal 2025, the bottom line could hit $6.76 per share with a top line of $4.29 billion.
Adobe (ADBE)
Based in San Jose, California, Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a powerhouse in the infrastructure software category. Together with its subsidiaries, Adobe operates as a diversified software firm. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. With the gig economy expanding, the company could be an intriguing idea. Analysts believe so, rating shares a moderate buy with a $624.83 price target, implying over 29% upside potential.
Financially, Adobe’s key to success is consistency rather than outright blistering performances. In the past four quarters since the three months ended Feb. 29, 2024, the company’s average positive earnings surprise landed at just under 3%. Nominally, net income on a TTM basis reached $4.8 billion. The profit margin stands at 24.08%, with an operating margin of 36.8%.
For the current fiscal year, experts anticipate EPS of $18.03 on revenue of $21.46 billion. That would be a sizable improvement over last year’s results of $14.81 EPS on sales of $17.89 billion. Further, in fiscal 2025, EPS could rise to $20.37 on revenue of $23.93 billion.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.