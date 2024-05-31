While the standard financial advice calls for acquiring shares of stable, steady names, sometimes investors feel the need to dial up the risk-reward ratio. If you need to kickstart your holdings, these analyst-backed ideas might be able to convert $1,000 into a hefty bag down the line.
Of course, you’ll want to conduct your due diligence. Because these ideas are a bit away from the tried-and-true path, some volatility could materialize. Still, Wall Street experts project big things over the horizon. With that in mind, below are top stocks to buy for speculators.
Taboola.com (TBLA)
Based in New York City, Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) with its subsidiaries operates an artificial-intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform. Per its public profile, the communication services firm offers its namesake platform, which partners with websites, devices and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web. Analysts rate shares a consensus strong buy with a $5.90 average price target, implying 47.5% upside.
During the trailing 12 months (TTM), Taboola incurred a net loss of almost $77 million on revenue of $1.53 billion. On a per-share basis, the red ink comes out to 23 cents. Throughout the past five years, the growth rate has been patchy. Nevertheless, during this period, the average top-line expansion came out to just under 10%.
Even better, analysts anticipate big growth by the end of this year. Sales could hit $1.95 billion, up 35.65% from the prior year. Also, earnings per share might land at 33 cents, a far cry from 2023’s result of a loss of 24 cents. With content only expanding in the digital realm, TBLA makes a great idea for top stocks to buy for speculation.
ACM Research (ACMR)
Founded in 1998 and entering the public market in November 2017, ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) falls under the technology umbrella. Specifically, it deals with the semiconductor equipment and materials sector. Per its corporate profile, ACM develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process. The service also helps improve yield for integrated chips worldwide.
It’s a “stagehand” investment that, while it may not get the spotlight helps keep the show running smoothly. As a result, analysts rate shares a unanimous strong buy with a $37.91 average price target. That implies upside potential of almost 68%.
During the TTM period, ACM posted net income of $87.64 million on sales of $635.66 million. On a per-share basis, earnings came out to $1.32. By the end of this year, analysts are looking for EPS of $1.77 on revenue of $712.79 million. On both counts, these figures represent massive improvements.
Looking out to 2025, EPS could land at $1.91 on revenue of $883.11 million. With so much relevance on hand, ACMR makes a strong case for top stocks to buy.
Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)
Founded in 1985, Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) falls under the food distribution industry. Specifically, it works in the consumer staples subsector. According to its profile, Chefs’ distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the U.S., the Middle East and Canada. These specialty items include artisan charcuterie, unique oils and vinegars and truffles and other pastry products.
It’s a risky idea given the ambiguities surrounding the consumer economy. However, analysts rate shares a unanimous strong buy with a $49.33 average price target. That implies almost 29% upside potential. During the TTM period, Chefs’ posted a net income of $35.12 million on sales of $3.59 billion. On a per-share basis, the company delivered earnings of 88 cents.
By the end of the year, experts anticipate that EPS will hit $1.39 on revenue of $3.84 billion. If so, that would imply earnings growth of nearly 26% while the top line would have expanded by almost 12%. The following year could see EPS climb to $1.75 on sales of $4.12 billion.
If you believe in these expert projections, CHEF could be one of the top stocks to buy.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.