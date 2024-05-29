Want to Invest in xAI? Now You Can Through Cathie Wood’s ARK Venture Fund.

Investors who want to invest in Elon Musk’s xAI can now do so indirectly with some help from Cathie Wood’s ARK Venture Fund (NASDAQ:ARKVX).
ARK Venture Fund currently invests in xAI, which is a private artificial intelligence (AI) startup created by Elon Musk last year. This also isn’t the only private company of Musk’s that this fund holds. It also has a stake in SpaceX as well as social media platform X.
The ARK Venture Fund may also be of interest to traders with a specific focus on AI. Its other investments include Figure AI, Shield AI, Sortium AI, ChatGPT creator OpenAI. All of these are private companies, making ARK Venture Fund an easy way for traders to invest in them.
ARK Venture Fund announced its investment in xAI in an email to clients earlier this week. The fund also notes that its stake in xAI represents about 2% of its total holdings.
What to Know About xAI Before You Invest
Elon Musk founded xAI in March 2023 as a rival to OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google. The company is currently working to develop a supercomputer that will power AI chatbot Grok. Wood and Musk are both bullish on AI with the latter also acting as a co-founder of OpenAI, which now has support from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
ARKVX stock is largely unmoved as of Wednesday morning.
