3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy for 200% Returns Before Year-End

Meme stocks have been rallying and it’s still not too late to join the party. Attractive stocks from several sectors are yet to participate in the meme frenzy. The cannabis sector looks interesting for some big price action in the year’s second half. I would, therefore, look at buying some of the best cannabis stocks that are likely to deliver multibagger returns.
It’s important to note that the meme rally is largely speculative. However, the participants can be purely speculative ideas or stocks with reasonable fundamentals. When it comes to the cannabis sector, my focus is on companies with good fundamentals and visibility for accelerated growth.
Therefore, the rally in these undervalued stocks is unlikely to be simply a function of speculation. There are fundamental factors that justify the upside. If there is positive news on the regulatory front, my estimate of 200% returns can be considered conservative. Let’s, therefore, talk about three cannabis stocks to buy now.
Cronos (CRON)
Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) is among the best names among cannabis stocks to buy. I would look at the stock for quick short-term gains as well as long-term value creation. While the stock is likely to participate in the meme frenzy, it’s far from being a purely speculative idea.
One reason to be bullish on the cannabis company is expectations of accelerated revenue growth. For Q1 2024, revenue growth was 30% yearly to $25.3 million. However, it’s worth noting that in the last two quarters, Cronos has entered new geographies, including Australia, Germany and the United Kingdom. This is likely to support accelerated revenue growth.
Further, Cronos reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.7 million for Q1. On a year-on-year basis, EBITDA level losses narrowed. Backed by operating leverage, EBITDA break-even will likely be achieved in the next few quarters.
I must add here that the company ended Q1 with a robust cash buffer of $855 million. This provides ample flexibility for expansion and potential acquisitions to boost growth.
Tilray Brands (TLRY)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock has remained sideways for the last 12 months. Given the sector’s tailwinds, I believe a big breakout on the upside is likely.
An important point to note is that cannabis is due to be reclassified as a Schedule III drug. Tilray is preparing to benefit from this impending change. Last month, the company announced an at-the-market offering of $250 million. The objective is to accelerate the U.S. expansion plan when the rescheduling is implemented.
It’s worth noting that Tilray is the fifth largest craft beer brewer in the U.S. This provides the emerging company with a strong strategic infrastructure for aggressive expansion. At the same time, Tilray has diversified its revenue base.
For Q3 2024, Tilray reported revenue growth of 30% on a year-on-year basis to $188 million. As regulatory headwinds wane, growth will likely accelerate, coupled with an upside in EBITDA. Expansion in the international medicinal cannabis business is another catalyst for accelerated growth. For Q3, Tilray had reported 44% upside in international cannabis revenue on a year-on-year basis.
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
Curaleaf Holdings (OTCMKTS:CURLF) stock has witnessed a healthy upside of almost 50% in the last 12 months. I expect the positive momentum to sustain due to encouraging business developments.
One reason to like Curaleaf is its presence in 17 states in the U.S. Possible rescheduling of cannabis and federal-level legalization are catalysts for growth. However, even without legalization, the U.S. cannabis market is expected to swell to $71 billion by 2030. The addressable market is, therefore, significant.
Further, Curaleaf has been pursuing aggressive organic and acquisition-driven expansion in Europe. In February, the company acquired Can4Med, a pharmaceutical wholesaler in Poland. In April, Northern Green Canada was acquired. The latter has EU-GMP certification and a presence in markets like Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom.
Therefore, revenue growth is likely to accelerate as Curaleaf makes inroads into new markets. I must add that for Q1 2024, Curaleaf reported operating and free cash flow of $46 million and $33 million, respectively. As cash flows swell, the cannabis company will have more flexibility to invest in growth initiatives.
On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.