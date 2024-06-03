3 Flying Car Stocks to Buy Before They Double in 2025

Last year, some of the best flying car stocks to buy were surging higher. However, there has been a steep correction in these stocks in the last two quarters. With the at a nascent stage and the companies just getting started from a business perspective, the stocks seem to be in a phase of price discovery.
However, there is no doubt on the long-term industry potential. The correction is therefore a good buying opportunity before the eVTOL stocks surge again on commercialization.
Talking about the industry potential, the eVTOL market is expected to be worth $29 billion by 2030. Further, the market size is expected to swell to $1 trillion by 2040. Clearly, there is a massive opportunity for value creation.
Flying car stocks therefore have millionaire-maker potential. For now, let’s discuss three attractive ideas that are likely to deliver 100% returns before the end of 2025.
EHang Holdings (EH)
Amidst volatility, EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock has remained sideways in the last 12 months. This is a golden opportunity to accumulate the eVTOL stock with robust growth on the horizon.
It’s worth noting that EHang has already commercialized operations in China and is scaling-up. In April, the flying car company received certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China for mass production of its eVTOL aircraft.
EHang has already witnessed healthy order inflow with the most recent one being from Xishan Tourism for 50 units of EH216-S eVTOL. There is an additional purchase agreement for 450 units of EH216-S over the next two years. As the order book swells, EHang will be positioned to deliver stellar revenue growth.
In addition to this, EHang has been expanding its international partnership. The eVTOL company has conducted demo flights in Japan, Costa Rica, UAE, Spain, and Saudi Arabia. This will help in accelerating growth and EH stock is likely to surge after an extended period of consolidation.
Joby Aviation (JOBY)
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock has corrected to current levels of $5 after trading at highs of $12 in July 2023. Most flying car stocks have corrected in the last few quarters after a big rally in the last year. However, business progress has remained positive and JOBY stock is worth accumulating for multibagger returns.
In terms of certification, the progress has been smooth. The company has completed its pre-production flight test program and is preparing for the upcoming for-credit flight testing.
Earlier this month, Joby announced the acquisition of Xwing, which is in the development of autonomous technology for aviation. Xwing has already conducted 250 fully autonomous flights and more than 500 auto-landings. The acquisition is likely to help Joby in expanding its scope of contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.
Besides the DoD collaboration, Joby is likely to commercialize eVTOL in the United States, UAE, and Saudi Arabia in the next 24 months. With plans to boost manufacturing, Joby is positioning for significant order intake and healthy growth.
Archer Aviation (ACHR)
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is another flying car stock that has witnessed a steep correction in the last two quarters. At $3, the flying car stock is a steal and I would not be surprised if the stock trades in double digits in the next 18 months.
Before talking about the business progress, it’s worth mentioning that United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) are strategic partners and investors in Archer. Therefore, the eVTOL company has a strong backing from a financial perspective. Big investors in the company also speaks volumes about the growth potential.
In a major business development, Archer received U.S. Federal Aviation Authority certification for operating commercial airline. Archer has already planned expansion into UAE, India, and Korea by 2026. With a swelling order backlog and strong financial flexibility, the company seems poised for robust growth.
I must add here that the company is targeting to complete its high-volume manufacturing facility in Georgia later this year. The facility will have the capability to produce 650 eVTOL annually. This will support massive expansion plans in 2025 and beyond. If you are looking for flying car stocks to buy, start here.
On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.