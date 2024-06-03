AI Ambassadors: 3 Stocks Bridging the Gap Between Humanity and Machine

Many people are predicting that computers will be smarter than their human creators as early as 2030. Known as artificial general intelligence, this would be the point at which humans are no longer the most intelligent things on the planet. Analysts and scientists say within a decade, machines could be making decisions independent of human control. This is a brave new world that has the potential for both positive and negative outcomes.
Regardless of how things shakeout, there’s no question that artificial intelligence (AI) will shape our collective future and is fast emerging as the dominant technology of our time. Certain companies are leading the charge and pushing the frontiers of AI, as well as working to infuse AI into all kinds of machines and technologies. Here are AI ambassadors: three stocks bridging the gap between humanity and machine.
Adobe (ADBE)
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), the software company behind popular creative products such as Photoshop and Illustrator, is adding AI where it can. In recent months, Adobe has launched AI assistant for both its Reader and Acrobat products. Management has called AI “the new digital camera.” The company is leading in terms of finding practical ways for AI to help humans enhance their creativity.
AI has proven to be a bit of a double edged sword for Adobe. ADBE stock has been hurt by news that privately held OpenAI has developed Sora, an AI platform that can generate videos based on written descriptions, similar to some Adobe products. The stock has also been dinged by news that Adobe canceled its planned $20 billion acquisition of design software start-up Figma and had to pay a $1 billion termination fee.
Despite near-term headwinds, Adobe stock should be fine in the long run. Investors might want to take advantage of the fact that ADBE stock is down 23% year to date.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)
Few companies are doing as much to enable the AI revolution as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM). The microchip foundry currently makes about three-quarters (75%) of all the chips and semiconductors used in the world today. Most AI applications and models run on chips that are produced by TSMC, as the company is known. It is a highly specialized business that is red hot right now.
TSMC’s services are so in-demand that the U.S. government has given the company $6.60 billion to fund the construction of microchip fabrication plants in Arizona. TSMC is spending $65 billion to build three cutting-edge fabrication plants in Phoenix. The plants are expected to be operational in 2027 and will provide microchips to customers such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).
TSM stock has risen 50% so far in 2024.
Tesla (TSLA)
As its main electric vehicle manufacturing business struggles, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is pivoting to focus on AI. CEO Elon Musk has pledged to spend $10 billion this year alone on AI and has moved the company to focus both on AI and robotics with apparent plans to combine the two in the future. A few of the company’s projects in this regard include a humanoid robot called “Optimus” and a super computer called “Dojo.”
Additionally, Musk has launched xAI, a separate company that aims to use AI to “…advance our collective understanding of the universe.” Musk has said that xAI aims to compete with OpenAI and its various chatbots. Given the continued decline in Tesla’s sales and market share, switching to focus on AI, super computers, and humanoid robots might be the company’s future.
Musk’s enthusiasm for electric vehicles appears to be waning along with the public’s interest. He seems much more focused on AI. TSLA stock has declined 28% on the year.
On the date of publication, Joel Baglole held a long position in NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.