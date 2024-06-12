Contrarian Coups: 3 Stocks Staging a Revolution Against Conventional Wisdom

It’s no surprise that trading alongside other investors facilitates confidence. After all, there’s safety in numbers. And this sense of security can be heightened when top Wall Street analysts endorse such collective ideas. However, for higher-than-average returns, you may want to consider contrarian stocks.
By that, I’m referring to market ideas that aren’t exactly darlings on the Street. In this case, all of the publicly traded companies listed below feature analyst consensus ratings of hold. Stated differently, we’re talking about opportunities which the experts are pensive on. Given the present market environment, a hold might as well be a sell.
However, it’s always possible for even the experts to get things wrong. Yes, they may have years of experience along with targeted education in the field. However, they’re also humans and humans make mistakes.
Besides, the biggest returns usually don’t come from following everyone else. If you prefer marching to your own rhythm, these are the contrarian stocks to consider.
Lyft (LYFT)
Based in San Francisco, California, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) technically falls under the application software arena. However, it’s best known as an on-demand ride-sharing specialist. Now, part of the problem was that Lyft has historically been overshadowed by its mainline rival Uber (NYSE:UBER). Whereas Uber has branched out to other businesses and other countries, Lyft has stayed in the tried-and-true ride-sharing business in the U.S. and Canada.
With the expansionary trajectory of the tech ecosystem, choosing to be small carries risks. As such, I haven’t exactly been the most supportive of LYFT stock. Neither have the analysts, who rate shares a consensus hold. Still, the average price target stands at $19.25, which implies not-insignificant room for growth.
Recently, Lyft shared in its investor conference that gross bookings may increase at an annualized rate of 15%. If so, that may prove that the domestic ride-sharing industry is big enough for two major players.
Analysts are looking for revenue of $5.51 billion in fiscal 2024, implying 25.2% expansion. Given the recent vote of confidence, LYFT might be one of the contrarian stocks to consider.
Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) falls under the exploration and production (upstream) space of the hydrocarbon industry. Politically and ideologically, the shift toward renewable energy appears to make Occidental seem irrelevant. Therefore, it might be a risky idea among contrarian stocks. In other words, OXY has been fading because of a lack of demand, not because it’s a hidden opportunity.
However, the ebb and flow of the hydrocarbon sector shouldn’t detract us from geopolitical challenges. It remains true that many Western nations are dependent on fossil fuels, fuels which stem from jurisdictionally “questionable” regions. Further, while tensions in the Middle East may have relatively quieted down, they can always ratchet up. If so, global supply chains could come under threat, cynically boosting upstream players’ profitability.
Despite the potential for robust upside, analysts rate OXY stock a consensus hold. However, it’s interesting that the high-side target for earnings per share in fiscal 2024 is $5.39, up 46% from last year. Also, the blue-sky revenue target stands at $31.9 billion, up 10.3%. In my opinion, it’s one of the contrarian stocks to consider.
Airbnb (ABNB)
Another enterprise that I haven’t been very supportive of is Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). Falling under the travel services industry, Airbnb along with its subsidiaries operates a sharing-economy solution aimed at the lodging sector. By hosting a marketplace that connects hosts and guests, travelers can bypass the traditional hotel experience. At the same time, hosts can enjoy some extra scratch.
To be sure, Airbnb has encountered both headwinds tied to the Covid-19 disruption along with issues related to guest experiences. Without getting into the gory details, there’s always a chance for problems to arise when you bring two strangers together. It can get especially problematic when dealing with peoples’ homes. That’s part of the reason why I myself was hesitant on ABNB.
And it’s not terribly surprising that analysts rate ABNB stock as a consensus hold. However, market research indicates that consumers are prioritizing travel and experiential expenditures. Given this reality, it’s quite possible that Airbnb could rise higher.
Interestingly, the consensus sales target calls for revenue of $11.17 billion in fiscal 2024. That’s up 21.4% from the prior year, making ABNB one of the contrarian stocks to consider.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.