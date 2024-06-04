Cucumber Recall 2024: 14 States Hit With Cucumber Recalls Over Salmonella Concerns

A cucumber recall is in effect as consumers in 14 states are in danger of contracting salmonella from potentially infected vegetables.
The cucumber recall was announced by Fresh Start Produce Sales of Delray, Florida after testing showed the bacteria on a sample in Pennsylvania. However, the company notes that these cucumbers are unlikely to have made it to store shelves.
Just to be on the safe side, customers in 14 states will want to check with retailers about where their customers came from. They are as follows.
Cucumber Recall: States Affected
- Alabama
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Maryland
- New Jersey
- New York
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Virginia
- West Virginia
To help narrow this down further, Fresh Start Produce Sales includes the dates when the cucumbers in the recall were shipped. The affected vegetables were shipped from May 17 to May 21.
Consumers will also want to keep an eye out for signs of salmonella. The illnesses’ symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. The illness is more serious for adults over 65, children under five and those with weakened immune systems.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is also conducting tests on the infected cucumbers. It’s performing whole-genome sequencing to ascertain if these cucumbers are connected to a larger salmonella outbreak.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.