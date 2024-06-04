Why Is WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) Stock Up 23% Today?

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) stock is heading higher on Tuesday after the company announced a collaboration with MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO).
This has the two companies working together to create a joint “micro-consciousness quantum research center.” This location will focus on physics, mathematics, medicine, genetics, biology and many other areas of study.
WiMi Hologram Cloud notes that the facility will tackle four “research directions” in particular:
- Quantum computing and consciousness model.
- Brain-computer interface technology.
- Big data AI and quantum consciousness.
- Quantum-driven generative consciousness.
Here’s what WiMi Hologram Cloud said about the facility in a news release:
“The micro-consciousness quantum research center builds a bridge between basic science and applied technology, closely connecting the theoretical research of basic science and the practice of applied technology. It not only focuses on basic science research, but also promotes a arrange of innovative technologies in practice, and actively facilitates the transfer from research results to practical applications.”
How This Affects WIMI Stock
WIMI stock is on the rise today as investors buying up shares causes heavy trading. This has more than 51.9 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s a massive surge in trading volume compared to the company’s daily average of about 2.6 million shares.
WIMI stock is up 22.7% as of Tuesday afternoon.
