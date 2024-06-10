GDDY Stock Alert: GoDaddy Will Join the S&P 500 on June 21

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) stock is a hot topic on Monday as investors learn that the company is going to join the S&P 500 later this month.
Shares of GDDY stock will join the S&P 500 on June 24, 2024, before the opening of normal trading hours that day. This will better represent the large-cap market space as part of the index’s quarterly rebalance on June 21, 2024.
Investors will note that with this change, GoDaddy will leave the S&P MidCap 400. Additionally, it’s being added to the S&P 500 at the same time as KKR (NYSE:KKR) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). These three stocks will replace Robert Half (NYSE:RHI), Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) on the index.
What This Means for GDDY Stock
GDDY stock is getting a slight boost today alongside news it’s joining the S&P 500. However, the stock could see further positive movement when that change takes place. That means traders will want to keep an eye on the shares on June 24 when they are added to the index.
GDDY stock is up 2.2% as of Monday morning and are up 38.3% since the start of the year. Today’s movement comes with some 695,000 shares traded, as compared to a daily average of 1.2 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.