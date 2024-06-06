PLTR Stock Alert: Get Ready for Palantir Customer, Product Announcements Today

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock is on the rise Thursday as investors are awaiting news from the big data company’s customers during its latest AIPCon.
Palantir notes that the event starts today with live streams on its YouTube channel. That includes presentations from various customers showcasing how they use the company’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP).
United Airlines (NYSE:UAL), Nebraska Medicine, AARP, Lear (NYSE:LEA), Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) and more will be hosting these presentations. There will also be speakers from representatives of organizations with expanded partnerships at the event.
Palantir notes that a specific focus of these presentations will be on the products these customers have created with its AIP. They will also help provide guidance to other PLTR customers for creating their own similar products.
PLTR Stock Movement on Thursday
With this conference underway comes decent trading fo PLTR stock today. This has more than 37 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 45.6 million shares.
PLTR stock is up 2.6% as of Thursday afternoon.
Investors will find more of the latest stock market stories below!
We have all of the hottest market news worth reading about on Thursday! Among that is what’s happening with Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and Pagaya (NASDAQ:PGY) layoffs, as well as the latest news from Nio (NYSE:NIO). You can catch up on all of this at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Yext Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest YEXT Job Cuts
- Pagaya Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest PGY Job Cuts
- NIO Stock: Why Are Losses Growing at Nio? And What Comes Next?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.