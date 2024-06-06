FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

PLTR Stock Alert: Get Ready for Palantir Customer, Product Announcements Today

PLTR stock is up with its latest conference

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 6, 2024, 1:01 pm EDT

Advertisement

  • Palantir (PLTR) stock is up today alongside its AIPCon.
  • This has customers hosting presentations about using Palatir’s AIP.
  • It also has them helping other customers create their own products with this AIP.
PLTR Stock - PLTR Stock Alert: Get Ready for Palantir Customer, Product Announcements Today

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock is on the rise Thursday as investors are awaiting news from the big data company’s customers during its latest AIPCon.

Palantir notes that the event starts today with live streams on its YouTube channel. That includes presentations from various customers showcasing how they use the company’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP).

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL), Nebraska Medicine, AARP, Lear (NYSE:LEA), Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) and more will be hosting these presentations. There will also be speakers from representatives of organizations with expanded partnerships at the event.

Palantir notes that a specific focus of these presentations will be on the products these customers have created with its AIP. They will also help provide guidance to other PLTR customers for creating their own similar products.

PLTR Stock Movement on Thursday

With this conference underway comes decent trading fo PLTR stock today. This has more than 37 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 45.6 million shares.

PLTR stock is up 2.6% as of Thursday afternoon.

Investors will find more of the latest stock market stories below!

We have all of the hottest market news worth reading about on Thursday! Among that is what’s happening with Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and Pagaya (NASDAQ:PGY) layoffs, as well as the latest news from Nio (NYSE:NIO). You can catch up on all of this at the following links!

More Thursday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/06/pltr-stock-alert-get-ready-for-palantir-customer-product-announcements-today/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC