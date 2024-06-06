The 3 Best Airline Stocks to Buy in June 2024

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) is up more than 10% in the past six months, suggesting the U.S. airline industry has garnered noteworthy systematic support. Will the best airline stocks maintain their momentum or is it time to sell?
Key variables suggest that airline stocks are poised for additional growth. For example, the U.S. summer holiday season provides compelling fundamental support, and North American jet fuel prices have abated. Moreover, numerous airline stocks are undervalued.
Considering the abovementioned, I delved into the airline space to select three best-in-class stocks. Methodologically, my screening process focused on fundamental aspects and valuation metrics. Nevertheless, a technical analysis overlay was phased in to gauge investor sentiment.
Without further ado, here are the best airline stocks to consider in June 2024.
Delta Air Lines (DAL)
I really like the look of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) stock right now. It is one of the most dominant U.S. airline companies and has systematic support.
Delta’s Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian recently stated that summer season demand is relatively healthy. Although U.S. consumer sentiment is shaky, I believe Bastian’s statements as North American summer holiday spending is generally robust, irrespective of the economic climate.
Furthermore, after delivering promising quarterly results in March, Delta Air Lines has a strong posture. The company achieved $13.7 billion in operating revenue and and earnings of 6 cents per share. Demand-side factors primarily drove Delta’s results. However, falling input costs might eventually bolster its bottom line.
Lastly, DAL stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of merely 6.4x and a price-to-cash flow ratio of only 2.6x, suggesting absolute value is in store.
DAL stock looks like a great deal.
SkyWest (SKYW)
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is a regional airline serving high-demand pockets within the airline industry. Its closely knit corporate strategy allows the company to operate efficiently.
Furthermore, SkyWest’s short-term variables are aligned. For instance, resilient demand led to a scintillating first-quarter fiscal report, in which SkyWest surpassed its revenue estimates by $3.93 million and its earnings per share target by 26 cents. Moreover, on March 31, SkyWest reported $366 million in deferred revenue on its balance sheet, suggesting future earnings smoothing benefits.
Following its earnings report, SkyWest’s Chief Executive Officer Chip Childs stated, “Our ability to meet our partners’ demand for additional production continues to increase as our captain availability has improved. We are also pleased with how our teams performed under challenging winter conditions during the first quarter.”
Childs’ input communicates the idiosyncratic tailwinds supporting SkyWest, which I believe will coalesce with pending systematic variables. Moreover, market-based variables suggest that SKYW stock is set to surge. For example, SkyWest has a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09x, conveying its growth-at-a-reasonable price status.
Alaska Air Group (ALK)
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is somewhat of an event-driven play. Sure, it has similar systematic support as Delta and SkyWest. However, it has idiosyncratic traits that I deem favorable; herewith are a few noteworthy mentions.
Firstly, Alaska Air Group recently earned support from Wall Street, as Wolfe Research upgraded the stock to outperform on the basis of fundamental support. Although analyst ratings are merely opinions, they influence investor sentiment.
Furthermore, Alaska Air recently agreed to acquire Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA). Although deal completion risk is evident, a merger seems likely. If successful, the agreement would see the two airlines operate independently, providing significant benefits to Alaska Air. Among those advantages include market share growth, intercompany transactions, and intellectual property amalgamation.
Lastly, Alaska Air surpassed its first-quarter earnings estimates in April by exceeding its revenue target by $55.16 million and its earnings-per-share target by 13 cents, placing its forward P/E target at 9x.
On the date of publication, Steve Booyens did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.