The 3 Best Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy in June 2024

Cathie Wood bets for on this trio for big gains

By Matthew Farley, InvestorPlace Contributor Jun 6, 2024, 7:00 am EDT

  • These Cathie Wood stocks have demonstrated strong fundamentals and potential for long-term growth.
  • Coinbase (COIN): Major cryptocurrency exchange rides on the increasing adoption of digital currencies.
  • PagerDuty (PD): It offers cloud solutions with a focus on expanding its generative AI portfolio and customer base.
  • Roku (ROKU): The media company streams devices and services, maintaining a strong presence in the streaming market.
Source: rhendrikdwenz via Shutterstock

Cathie Wood, the visionary founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ARK Investment Management, has consistently demonstrated her ability to identify disruptive technologies and high-growth companies.

The market is witnessing significant developments in key areas, with many companies making remarkable breakthroughs. Cathie Wood’s keen eye for spotting these trends and her conviction in backing innovative companies have made for highly sought-after stock picks.

We will delve into the three stocks that stand out from Cathie Wood’s portfolio this month. These companies have demonstrated strong fundamentals. Also, they are great buys on their own regardless of Cathie Wood’s backing.

Coinbase (COIN)

The Coinbase (COIN stock) logo on a smartphone screen with a BTC token. Crypto winter is setting in.
Source: Primakov / Shutterstock.com

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is a major cryptocurrency exchange, riding on the increasing adoption of digital currencies.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest holds a significant position in Coinbase. Across various ARK ETFs, the total number of Coinbase shares held is substantial. Specifically, the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) holds approximately 5.94 million shares, while ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) hold 2.58 million and 1.88 million shares, respectively.

Cathie Wood has made bold predictions about Bitcoin’s future. She anticipates that Bitcoin could reach between $1 million and $1.5 million by 2030. This projection is based on increasing institutional adoption, the potential of Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and other tailwinds.

With COIN being the leading exchange in the U.S, and recent analyst estimates, COIN is one of the top Cathie Wood stocks for investors to watch. This is especially if they seek high-risk, high-reward situations.

PagerDuty (PD)

An image of a hand holding a phone with a cloud on the screen, icons above the phone; controller, music note, camera, plane, shopping cart, home, magnifying glass. Cloud computing stocks to buy
Source: La1n/Shutterstock

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) offers cloud solutions with a focus on expanding its generative AI portfolio and customer base.

Also, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest holds approximately 7.81% of PagerDuty’s shares. Its various ETFs collectively hold about 8.71 million shares of PagerDuty.

I am also bullish on PD. Generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools are being closely integrated into our everyday workflows and increasingly creative use cases seen in enterprise settings. Also, its recent quarterly results were optimistic for the future.

PD reported mixed Q1 fiscal 2025 results, with revenue growing 7.7% year-over-year (YOY) to $111.2 million, marginally missing estimates. However, the company delivered adjusted EPS of 17 cents, surpassing the consensus estimate of 13 cents, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of positive adjusted earnings. 

PagerDuty’s customer base remained stable, with customers generating over $100,000 in annual recurring revenue increasing by 6% to 811. Also, the company announced a $100 million share repurchase program.

Roku (ROKU)

Logo for Roku, Inc. (ROKU) displayed on a glass building
Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) provides streaming devices and services, maintaining a strong presence in the streaming market.

In addition, Roku leads the smart TV operating system market in North America, with 81.6 million active accounts and 30.8 billion hours of content streamed last quarter. The cord-cutting trend and increasing digital ad spending is central to my thesis.

ARK Invest’s various ETFs collectively hold about 7.24% of Roku’s shares, amounting to approximately 8.65 million shares. This makes Roku one of the significant holdings in ARK’s portfolio.

In Q1 2024, ROKU reported revenue of $881.50 million, up 19% YOY, surpassing analyst expectations of $843.54 million. The company reported a loss of $0.35 per share, which was better than the expected loss of 64 cents per share. Adjusted earnings came in at $40.9 million, marking the third consecutive quarter of non-GAAP quarterly profits.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

