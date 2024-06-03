The 3 Best Travel Stocks for a Chance of 2X Gains by 2028

As the travel industry rebounds from the pandemic lows, now is a great time to consider the best travel stocks to buy. The sector’s resilience and pent-up demand for leisure and business travel positions it for strong growth in the coming years.
Factors such as increased consumer spending on experiences and the reassurance of international tourism drive momentum. Additionally, integrating immersive experiences continues to entice the Millennial and Gen Z segments. While the travel industry’s landscape is vast, it can be highly cyclical and be more appealing to traders. However, there exists a unique class of travel stocks that could double their stock values by 2028.
Here are the three best travel stocks to snap up for 2X gains by 2028!
Airbnb (ABNB)
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), the trailblazing online marketplace for lodging and travel experiences, has disrupted the hospitality industry. While it had been a pandemic darling, the company has continued its momentum after reporting GAAP profitability in the 2022 fiscal year.
Airbnb is a unique business that has disrupted the hospitality and traditional hotel industry. It has empowered its users and hosts to make the most of what the world offers. The company’s asset-light business model, which relies on hosts rather than owning properties, offers scalability and significant cost advantages. In the 2023 fiscal year, revenue increased 18% YOY to $9.92 billion. Net income skyrocketed 153% YOY to $4.79 billion, with active listings exceeding 7.7 million. Its unique offerings and more personalized experiences drive the platform’s growth, and the company embraces AI to further streamline the customer experience. Moreover, ABNB stock had the most profitable Q1 earnings in its history. This makes Airbnb one of the best travel stocks for a shot at doubling your money through 2028.
Marriott International (MAR)
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) presents a compelling buying opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on the travel boom. The company boasts a vast portfolio of renowned brands, including Ritz-Carlton, Marriott, Sheraton, and Westin.
Marriott has several positive tailwinds going for the business in 2024. While the travel industry faced a slump during the pandemic, Marriott’s business came roaring back. The company has reported record revenue and earnings despite inflation and higher interest rates. This growth might not slow down soon, as the UN tourism forecasts international tourism to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2024.
Furthermore, many experts expect business travel to exceed 2019 levels as fears of higher inflation and recession continue to subside. Ultimately, this is fantastic news for Marriott as it bets on the rebound in international tourism. With the company raising its FY24 earnings guidance, travel stock enthusiasts might consider its long-term potential beyond 2024.
Booking Holdings (BKNG)
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is the leading travel juggernaut, operating a suite of popular travel booking platforms, including Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, and Kayak. This diversified platform provides a diversified platform for all travel-related needs.
The company’s comprehensive platform allows travelers to book flights, hotels, rental cars, and other travel services. Over the last decade, its extensive global reach and strong brand recognition have bolstered its appeal. Moreover, its user-friendly interfaces and focus on mobile bookings have propelled its dominance in the online travel booking market.
In FY23, revenue increased 25% YOY to a record $21.37 billion. Gross travel bookings increased 24% from the year prior, and the company’s platform booked a record of more than 1 billion rooms. Most notably, profitability is accelerating at a fast rate. This is further exemplified in the first quarter of 2024, with earnings per share (EPS) up 220% to $22.37 per share. With its dominance, diverse offerings, and skyrocketing gross booking volume, BKNG stock remains a staple in the travel and leisure industry.
On the date of publication, Terel Miles did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.