The 5 Biggest Buyers of GameStop (GME) Stock in Q1

Following Roaring Kitty’s initial return on X (formerly Twitter), shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) surged higher before later cooling back down. However, it appears that Roaring Kitty, who’s real name is Keith Gill, isn’t finished just yet.
Over the weekend, a Reddit account associated with Gill posted for the first time since April 2021. The post, titled “GME YOLO update – June 2 2024,” revealed that Gill had a total of $181.40 million in GameStop. $115.70 million consisted of 5 million GME shares purchased at an average price of $21.27 while the remaining $65.70 million consisted of $20 call options expiring on June 21. Gill’s stake is worth much more today given the fact that GME stock is trading more than 20% higher.
It’s not exactly clear when he bought the shares, but according to Unusual Whales, Gill purchased the call options between May 20 and May 31. Gill’s last “GME YOLO update” in April 2021 disclosed ownership of 200,000 shares of GameStop at an average per share price of $55.17.
The 5 Biggest Buyers of GME Stock in Q1
Tracking institutional ownership is important, as these large investors provide liquidity and support for stocks. As of the first quarter, a total of 237 13F filers disclosed a stake in GME stock, a decline of 20 filers compared to Q4. These filers own a total of 87.12 million shares, slightly down by 2.19%.
Hedge funds, a subset of institutional investors, cut their positions by even more. Their ownership tallied in at 8.73 million shares, down by 19% compared to the prior quarter.
At the end of Q1, the 13F put/call ratio tallied in at 1.2x, signaling bearish sentiment. That’s equivalent to 10.30 million puts and 8.59 million calls.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top buyers of GME stock during Q1:
- Renaissance Technologies picked up 1 million shares after previously owning zero shares.
- Susquehanna International Group acquired 549,157 shares, bringing its stake to 605,150 shares.
- State Street (NYSE:STT) acquired 305,631 shares, bringing its stake to 8.28 million shares.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) bought 281,412 shares, bringing its stake to 1.05 million shares.
- Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) acquired 203,416 shares, bringing its stake to 2.80 million shares.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.