The Hype Trap: 3 Overblown Stocks to Escape Before It’s Too Late

Certain stocks have seen big moves higher this year. Some of those stocks have risen based on better-than-expected financial results. However, a fair number have increased based on hype surrounding hot corners of the market such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrencies. It’s become a running joke that executives are not allowed to hold an earnings call these days without mentioning the ways in which their company benefits from AI.
The challenge for investors is to determine which stock prices are worthy of the hype and which ones are likely to crash and burn. With share prices having doubled or even tripled over the last 12 months, a lot of stocks are looking expensive and overvalued in the current market. A correction could be on its way.
Let’s explore three overvalued and overhyped stocks that investors should sell now.
MicroStrategy (MSTR)
Software firm MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has once again increased its holdings of Bitcoin (BTC-USD). Under the direction of Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy has acquired an additional 11,931 BTC at a cost of $786 million. The company now holds 226,331 Bitcoin worth $15 billion based on the digital token’s current price of $63,572.
The latest purchase comes after MicroStrategy raised $800 million through a convertible note offering to institutional investors. MicroStrategy is now the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in the world, having steadily bought the crypto since 2020. While still technically a software and business intelligence company, Michael Saylor has said that MicroStrategy is pivoting to become more of a cryptocurrency firm.
MSTR stock has risen 230% over the last 12 months, including a 115% gain this year. However, what happens to MicroStrategy’s share price if crypto crashes?
Micron Technology (MU)
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is scheduled to report its next financial results on June 26, and the print had better deliver. Anything short of spectacular and MU stock is likely to fall hard. Since its last earnings were released at the end of March, Micron’s stock has gained 56%. The company’s share price is up 82% year-to-date (YTD). And almost all that increase can be attributed to hype surrounding artificial intelligence (AI).
To be fair, Micron Technology beat Wall Street forecasts and provided upbeat forward guidance with its last earnings print. But it was management’s comments about how the company is benefitting from the current AI boom that lit a fuse under the stock. Executives said that demand for Micron Technology’s memory and computer data storage products is rising fast. We’ll find out on June 26 just how fast.
Adobe (ADBE)
Investors might want to pull the reigns on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock. The creative software company behind products such as Photoshop and Illustrator has seen its share price rise 20% since the start of June after it delivered financial results that are being called a comeback for the company. Adobe reported Q1 results that beat Wall Street forecasts and raised its full-year guidance.
The strong print has eased concerns swirling around Adobe about the existential threat posed to its design products by AI. But while the Q1 earnings were encouraging, it doesn’t mean that Adobe is out of the woods when it comes to the threat of AI. After all, we’re still in the early innings of AI’s development. Over time, AI’s ability to produce drawings, graphics and charts is only going to improve. Will Adobe be able to keep up? Time will tell. But for now, ADBE stock is down 9% on the year.
On the date of publication, Joel Baglole did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.