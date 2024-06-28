FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

Truist Just Raised Its Price Target on Nvidia (NVDA) Stock

Truist analysts believe Nvidia still has room to grow

By Shrey Dua, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Jun 28, 2024, 5:09 pm EDT

  • Truist analysts believe Nvidia (NVDA) still has some room to grow, even after becoming the most valuable publicly traded company.
  • Analysts raised their price target on the chipmaker to $140 per share from $128.
  • Nvidia has enjoyed a historic year so far, leading the AI craze that has led Wall Street in 2024.
Source: Rokas Tenys / Shutterstock.com

Wall Street remains fixated on Nvidia (NASAQ:NVDA) stock today after Truist raised its price target to $140 from $128 per share, representing about 13% from current prices. Indeed, just weeks after overtaking Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, Truist believes the runway is just opening up for Nvidia.

“We considered that, even if fundamentals cooperate, stock upside could be limited owing to trading and technical challenges related to NVDA’s #1 market cap position,” Truist analysts noted.

Interestingly, Truist found that becoming the largest company by market capitalization doesn’t actually affect anticipated returns on investment.

Indeed, the data suggests that “becoming the largest company by market cap does not appear to systematically challenge future investment returns.”

In their analysis of other companies that have grabbed the number-one spot, Truist found that, while firms initially stagnate in their stock performance relative to the S&P 500, the stocks generally outperform the benchmark index over the long term.

Truist analysts maintain their view that Nvidia is the top choice for investing in the artificial intelligence (AI) frenzy, citing the chipmaker’s “industry contacts” and expanding demand for its GPU architecture.

NVDA Stock Continues to Rise on AI Craze

NVDA stock has enjoyed a groundbreaking year in 2024. The AI frenzy has pushed the chipmaker to becoming the most valuable publicly traded company in the world. Indeed, shares of NVDA are up 156% so far this year, with Nvidia having added billions to its market cap just six months into 2024.

Not for nothing, Nvidia’s quarterly earnings performance has been nothing short of excellent. Indeed, in its April earnings report, the company handily beat revenue, net income, EPS and guidance estimates.

With AI stocks leading this year, Nvidia is poised to continue surging as one of the largest producers of data center-optimized semiconductors.

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With degrees in economics and journalism, Shrey Dua leverages his ample experience in media and reporting to contribute well-informed articles covering everything from financial regulation and the electric vehicle industry to the housing market and monetary policy. Shrey’s articles have featured in the likes of Morning Brew, Real Clear Markets, the Downline Podcast, and more.

