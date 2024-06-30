You’ve Been Warned! 3 Hydrogen Stocks to Buy Now or Regret Forever

Hydrogen stocks are entering a buy zone, with many undervalued companies poised for significant gains if broader indices like the Nasdaq and S&P 500 receive an expected boost in liquidity. Despite their speculative nature, these hydrogen stocks present a potential for explosive growth. Investors prepared to take on some risk for potential high rewards should consider these opportunities.
These potentially millionaire-maker hydrogen stocks deserve attention. This is due to their strong catalysts and the industry’s growing acceptance of hydrogen as a clean energy source. The following three hydrogen stocks have low market caps and strong growth trajectories, offering substantial potential for returns.
With the global drive for decarbonization and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the hydrogen industry holds a pivotal role in transitioning to a sustainable energy future.
For those seeking the best hydrogen stocks, I’ve assembled a list of three companies. Some are riskier plays, while others involve less speculation, but all are grounded in promising prospects.
Here are three hydrogen stocks to buy now or regret forever.
Top Hydrogen Stocks to Buy Now: Plug Power (PLUG)
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a contentious player in the hydrogen fuel cell market. This makes it a top pick among hydrogen stocks for those with an extreme risk tolerance.
Recently, the company secured a significant 25 MW PEM electrolyzer order from a major European customer. This project aims to reduce carbon footprint using green hydrogen technology. The company, leveraging 35 years of experience, is also advancing on other electrolyzer projects and large-scale engineering contracts.
Additionally, Plug Power received industry certification for its high-powered stationary systems. This will accelerate the implementation of backup power, EV charging, and prime power solutions for its customers.
These developments are essential for keeping investors on board, and I think we’re starting to see a shift in sentiment around PLUG stock from it’s all-time lows when the market doubted its ability to remain as a going concern.
Still, PLUG is highly speculative and should only be considered by those who are comfortable taking huge risks, but the rewards are potentially on the table.
FuelCell Energy (FCEL)
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) reported its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, exceeding earnings expectations with a negative earnings per share of 7 cents against the anticipated negative 8 cents.
Furthermore, FCEL has also made strides in expanding its global footprint. The company announced a major agreement with Gyeonggi Green Energy to purchase fuel cell modules and provide service for the world’s largest fuel cell power platform in South Korea.
Furthermore, one of the significant highlights for FuelCell Energy is its partnership with the University of Connecticut (UConn). FuelCell’s solid oxide fuel cell technology will support UConn’s drive towards carbon neutrality by 2030.
On top of all of these positive developments are the bullish ratings given by analysts. Although the consensus for FCEL is hold, there is a predicted upside of over 135%, which is expected to be achieved within the next twelve months. This then makes it one of those hydrogen stocks for investors to consider.
Bloom Energy (BE)
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) has recently been involved in several significant developments that highlight its potential as a leading player in the clean energy sector. One major announcement is the collaboration with Sembcorp Industries to bring low-carbon energy solutions to Singapore. This partnership aims to utilize Bloom’s solid oxide fuel cell technology and carbon capture methods to provide reliable, low-carbon electricity.
Additionally, Bloom Energy has introduced a proposed offering of $250 million in green convertible senior notes due 2029. The proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including research and development, sales and marketing activities, and capital expenditures.
Moreover, Bloom Energy’s stock saw a positive reaction following these announcements, with shares experiencing significant gains. The company continues to focus on expanding its market reach and enhancing its technological offerings.
Analysts also expect a huge EPS increase for BE. This was an astonishing 343.56% increase in FY2025. Furthermore, this means investors should consider it. If you are looking for the top hydrogen stocks to buy now, this one will not disappoint.
On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.