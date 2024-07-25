AMD Stock Outlook: Why the Recent Silo AI Acquisition Is a Game-Changer

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock is in the news after it announced a deal to buy European AI lab Silo AI for $665 million. This transaction improves its market position and increase competition against industry behemoth Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).
Silo AI CEO Peter Sarlin indicated that he was excited to join forces with AMD, as there is a strong vision of shaping the future of AI computing together. So, the improved competition landscape on all fronts, operational synergies, and increased visibility for AMD support the buy rating for AMD stock.
AMD Acquires Silo AI Boosting AI Potential
On July 10, 2024, AMD announced an all-cash deal for the acquisition of Silo AI, an AI laboratory in Europe renowned for its innovative solution in AI. The $665 million deal is likely to close in the second half.
Peter Sarlin will continue to lead Silo AI’s team under the umbrella of AMD AI Group. This transaction marks a further commitment by AMD to strengthen its AI ability and increase its influence over the AI-driven semiconductor market.
Peter Sarlin had said at the time of acquisition, “At Silo AI, our mission from Day One has been to build an AI flagship company. Today’s announcement is a logical next step in that pursuit as we join forces with AMD to shape the future of AI computing.” This merger brings Silo AI’s cutting-edge AI solutions together with AMD’s strong hardware prowess, creating a powerhouse in the realm of AI.
Market Reaction and Analyst Views
AMD stock increased modestly in premarket trading following the announcement, indicating investor optimism over the deal’s potential to shore up AMD’s AI portfolio. This acquisition will provide AMD with leading-edge AI technologies and a good team to help tighten its competitive edge against Nvidia, which has dominated the AI hardware market.
While opinions might be quite mixed concerning the prospects of AMD, Piper Sandler rated AMD as a top large-cap pick, highly confident in the Artificial Intelligence business, and set the price target at $175.
The bullish stance underlines the perceived growth potential driven by Silo AI and other strategic acquisitions. Conversely, Morgan Stanley has grown quite conservative, indicating that the market might be too optimistic regarding AMD’s AI prospects.
They mention that, as of now, most of AMD’s AI revenue comes from inference, while Nvidia’s business with artificial intelligence involves a broader scope of activities, including training and deployment in data centers.
Competitive Landscape
For quite a long time, Nvidia has led in AI hardware, driven by deep integration with major cloud service providers and its comprehensive AI solutions. Nvidia’s GPUs represent the golden standard for AI workloads, from which the company has cashed in for huge growth.
AMD has been on the receiving end, focusing on cost-effective duplicates that prevent vendor lock-in for cloud service providers. Acquisition of Silo AI could be the game-changer for AMD, generally strengthening its AI capabilities and further putting AMD directly on track to have more competitive offerings across a wide array of AI applications.
The market now views AMD as a credible alternative to Nvidia in the larger semiconductor industry.
Analysts have pointed out that AMD will be able to capture the market share in the data center GPU and that of the PC due to its impressive product road map and competitive pricing.
Finally, Uttam Dey points out that AMD’s AI business is expected to exceed $4 billion this year, a substantial increase from nearly nothing last year.
The Bottom Line
AMD’s acquisition of Silo AI is a bold step in enhancing its AI capabilities and competing with Nvidia. This strategic move significantly bolsters AMD’s AI portfolio and market presence.
Investors should monitor the integration progress of Silo AI, particularly AI revenue growth, and evaluate competitive dynamics against Nvidia, key drivers of AMD stock.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in AMD. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.