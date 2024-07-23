Citi Just Raised Its Price Target on Coinbase (COIN) Stock

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is on the move Tuesday after Citi analysts increased their price target for the crypto company’s shares.
That saw the firm increase its price target for COIN stock from $260 per share to $345 per share. This represents a potential upside of 30.1% for Coinbase stock. It’s also above the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $237.50 per share.
On top of that, the Citi analysts also updated COIN stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. That’s more bullish than the analysts’ consensus rating of hold based on 18 opinions.
What’s Behind the COIN Stock Upgrade?
Citi analyst Peter Christiansen said the following about Coinbase in a note to clients obtained by CoinDesk.
“Notwithstanding the increased turbulence in the upcoming U.S. elections, we believe the risk/reward setup for Coinbase, particularly as to its defense against the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit, has improved markedly in the past few weeks.”
The changes Christiansen is talking about are related to the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Chevron precedent. This reduced the power of regulators, such as the SEC.
COIN stock is up close to 1% as of Tuesday morning. That comes with 4.9 shares traded as compared to a daily average of about 8.5 million shares.
Investors will want to keep reading for more of the most recent stock market stories on Tuesday!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.