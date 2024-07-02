GameStop’s Fatal Flaw: The Outdated Business Model That Is Killing GME Stock

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is a video game retailer with serious problems but some stock traders are willing to overlook the company’s issues. That’s highly risky and I would compare buying GameStop stock to gambling in a casino. And never forget, the odds are always stacked against you at a casino.
Sure, it was a cute story in 2021 when the financial media pitted meme stock traders against the big, bad short sellers. The joke isn’t funny anymore, though, and it’s not so cute when retail investors lose their hard-earned money. So, before you join the crusade and start following meme lords and stock pumpers, at least get the basic facts about GameStop’s dire situation.
GameStop: An Anachronism and a ‘Dump Truck’
As I see it, GameStop is a struggling business that is basically an anachronism. By that, I mean it’s a relic of a past era in which young people frequently played console games that they rented or bought from physical stores.
Sure, some people might still drive to a physical store to buy a console game but they’re probably middle-aged like I am. Streaming and digital downloads are the modalities of choice for young gamers nowadays and that’s problematic for GameStop.
This issue shows up in GameStop’s results for the first fiscal quarter of 2024. The company reported a $32.3 million net earnings loss on just $882 million in sales.
It is also discouraging that GameStop didn’t hold a conference call after releasing the company’s quarterly financial results. Furthermore, GameStop sold 75 million shares in an at-the-market offering, which might raise questions about share-value dilution.
Therefore, I can understand why retail expert and investor Jeff Macke would call GameStop a “dump truck of a company.” I won’t use that particular phrase, as I don’t want to diminish the importance and usefulness of dump trucks.
Diminishing Returns From Meme Stocks
Keith Gill, also known as “Roaring Kitty,” is famous for promoting meme stocks and especially GameStop stock. Gill was recently identified as GameStop’s fourth-largest shareholder, so he has a clear-cut motivation to encourage his followers to buy shares.
To put it bluntly, waiting around for Gill to rally the troops isn’t a sensible investment strategy. It’s the summertime now and low trading volumes can create extreme volatility.
GameStop stock is already volatile and it’s irresponsible to expose your portfolio to such a high level of risk. Moreover, meme stock traders aren’t getting the same share-price boosts that they did in 2021 — or even in mid-May when Gill resurfaced.
Here is a recent example. On June 27, Gill posted a picture of a cartoon dog on X (formerly known as Twitter). He didn’t include any text in the posting. He subsequently revealed a 6.6% stake in online petcare stock Chewy (NYSE:CHWY).
Although its stock briefly spiked it ended the day in the red. As trading on Monday drew to a close, CHWY shares were down more than 5%. It appears Gill’s influence isn’t as strong as some followers might believe it is.
GameStop Stock: Be Skeptical and Control Your Risk
Is Gill really a “pioneer,” as one commentator called him? I encourage you to be skeptical and, most importantly, manage the risk level of your portfolio.
GameStop’s fundamentals certainly aren’t ideal and the company’s stores aren’t popular gathering places as they once were. Besides, you’re supposed to think for yourself instead of just following a meme guru’s trades. Thus, in the interest of risk control and common sense, the best policy is to stay completely away from GameStop stock.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.