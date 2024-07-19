Next Big Thing: 3 Breakthrough Flying Car Stocks to Own

The concept of flying cars has long been a staple of science fiction, but it is rapidly becoming a top-growth industry, with three companies leading the charge. These trailblazers are revolutionizing transportation and providing compelling investment opportunities. There is plenty of opportunity for investors to elevate their portfolio with flying car stocks if they know which companies to focus on, and these three currently look like winners.
The first company is making headway with its advanced air transportation solutions, particularly in the medical sector. The second one has an ambitious goal of addressing urban congestion and reshaping urban mobility. The third company is building electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles that are supported by favorable government policies.
In short, these flying car stocks are transforming into great investment opportunities.
Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) is leading the way in urban air mobility, focusing on providing air transportation solutions. It is strongly focused on the medical segement, which is experiencing considerable growth both annually and sequentially.
The company’s 34.6% annual boost in medical revenue to $36 million indicates strong demand for Blade’s services. The sequential growth of 12.6% against Q4 2023 further highlights consistent performance and an expanding client base. The dramatic rise in its medical segment’s adjusted EBITDA by 134.5% to $4.4 million, coupled with a substantial increase in medical flight profit and margin, showcases Blade’s ability to increase it’s bottom line through strategic and operational improvements and cost management.
Additionally, Blade Air Mobility’s overall performance is solid, as indicated by a 13.8% increase in total revenue to $51.5 million. Excluding the discontinued Blade 1 service, the annual top-line growth rate of 21.5% is particularly impressive. This top-line growth is accompanied by a substantial 41.5% increase in total flight profit, reflecting improved operational edge and bottom line.
Overall, Blade Air’s solid top-line growth and potential for expansion solidify its place on the top flying car stocks list.
Archer Aviation (ACHR)
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) focuses on alleviating urban congestion through advanced aircraft design. In Q1 2024, Archer’s flight test team logged over 100 flights, aiming to exceed 400 by year-end. The plan to increase the frequency to 10 t0 15 daily flights will help test the likelihood of commercial endurance and reliability.
Archer is also on track with its Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification program. The company has six conforming Midnight aircraft in final assembly, with piloted flights that may commence later in the year. This milestone is crucial for regulatory approval and market entry. The early installation of a high-scale automated battery pack manufacturing line points to Archer’s preparedness for mass production. This line supports the ramp up in production in Georgia, positioning Archer well for manufacturing readiness.
Over $50 million invested in its suppliers ensures Archer will meet production timelines and throughput requirements, demonstrating a proactive approach to maintaining a solid supply chain. Collaborations with Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) for contract manufacturing leverages Stellantis’ scalable production capabilities, reducing Archer’s material and equipment costs. This capital-light strategy will facilitate rapid scaling with minimal cash outlay.
To sum up, Archer Aviation’s strategic alignment towards creating scalable, certifiable and manufacturable aircraft supports its presence among the top flying car stocks.
EHang Holdings (EH)
EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) is at the edge of the eVTOL industry. One of EHang’s most considerable recent achievements is obtaining the type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for its EH216-S model. These certifications from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) validate the company’s capability for sustainable mass production, model design, production quality and the safety and airworthiness of each unit delivered. These milestones place EHang at the edge of the eVTOL industry, providing a competitive edge and reinforcing its advantage as a pioneer in the sector.
Additionally, a production certificate has been secured after half a year of efforts to validate production processes and quality management systems.
In Q1 2024, EHang delivered 26 units of the EH216 series. It is a record high for a quarter and more than double the delivery volume against Q1 2023. The company’s revenues in Q1 exceeded RMB 61.7 million (USD $8.5 million), a 178% annual increase. Higher sales volumes of the EH216 series were primarily responsible for the increase.
With the Chinese government’s implementation plan for advanced applications of general aviation equipment, the company may serve a market size of trillions of RMB by 2030. EHang’s top-line solid growth, supported by government initiatives, positions it as a leader among the top flying car stocks.
On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.