PLUG Stock: Plug Power Shares Hydrogen Refueling Station Update

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock is up on Wednesday after the hydrogen and fuel cell company provided investors with an update on its refueling stations.
Plug Power is celebrating today as the company has completed the deployment of 13 hydrogen refueling stations across Europe over the last two years. Each station is in the commissioning phase, with some already operating. All of them are expected to be operational this summer.
Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh said the following about the company’s achievement:
“The rapid uptake of our turnkey hydrogen refueling stations demonstrates growing demand in the European market. This milestone underscores the importance of Plug’s experience with hydrogen refueling stations in delivering hydrogen supply to customers. Our team’s expertise has driven down time-to-market for a refueling station from 18 months to 6 months”
What This Means for PLUG Stock
Today’s news shows that Plug Power is meeting the demand for its hydrogen refueling stations. This news is likely to excite investors, who hope the company will continue this growth in the years to come.
As for PLUG stock, it jumped 2.7% on Wednesday alongside the update. This comes as more than 10 million shares of the stock changed hands. That’s still below the company’s daily average trading volume of about 35 million shares.
