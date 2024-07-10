Why Is Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX) Stock Up 98% Today?

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday after the preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company announced positive results from a swine model pilot study.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals has released results from its swine model study of Probudur. This is a treatment candidate to assist in immediate and long-term pain management at wound sites.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals is developing Probudur as a replacement for opioids. The swine model study resulted in it injecting four pigs with the treatment. The results were positive with all four being receptive to the drug.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals also noted that the results showed that Probudur was effective at long-term release. That includes up to six days of pain relief. This confirms its desire to create a treatment with a slow release time.
What’s Next for VRPX Stock?
Here’s what Virpax Pharmaceuticals CEO Gerald Bruce has planned for the company.
“With our agreement to negotiate additional funding from our new institutional investor, and remaining necessary studies underway, we continue to target the end of the year for filing our Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for Probudur.”
VRPX stock is up 98.4% as of Wednesday with more than 103 million shares traded. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 2.9 million shares.
