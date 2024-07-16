Salesforce Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest CRM Job Cuts This Year

Salesforce layoffs hit 300 workers

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 16, 2024, 11:34 am EDT

  • Salesforce (CRM) layoffs have the company reportedly cutting 300 jobs.
  • This follows 700 job cuts earlier this year.
  • That builds on a 10% workforce reduction in 2023.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) layoffs have the cloud data company cutting more jobs this month as tech companies continue to reduce headcounts.

According to recent reports, the Salesforce layoffs hit 300 people this month. It’s worth noting that the company employs roughly 72,682 people.

These build on other Salesforce layoffs recently. That includes the company cutting about 700 jobs at the start of the year. It’s also worth remembering that it cut 10% of its workforce in 2023.

Salesforce said the following about the layoffs to Bloomberg.

“Like any healthy business, we continuously assess whether we have the right structure in place to best serve our customers and fuel growth areas. In some cases that leads to roles being eliminated.”

Salesforce Continues Layoffs Trend

Salesforce isn’t the only tech company that has been cutting jobs in 2024. Several others in the sector have also been reducing their workforces. In fact, this has been going on for a couple of years now.

There are a few factors behind these layoffs. That includes tech companies seeing major growth during the Covid-19 lockdowns. This has them reducing headcounts now to right-size their workforces.

On top of that, inflation has been weighing on these companies and consumers. Also not helping matters is the high interest rates introduced by the Federal Reserve in an effort to combat inflation.

CRM stock is up slightly as of Tuesday morning.

