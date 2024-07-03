Southwest Airlines Adopts a Poison Pill Plan: 7 Things to Know

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is in the news Wednesday after the airline company adopted a poison pill plan.
Let’s go over everything investors need to know about this poison pill plan below!
- This comes after activist investor Elliott Management acquired an 11% stake in LUV stock.
- With this poison pull plan, Southwest Airlines can keep the activist from acquiring a larger stake in the company’s shares.
- This will trigger if any investor tries to acquire more than a 12.5% stake in LUV stock.
- When that happens, shareholders with a stake less than that are allowed to buy extra shares at a 50% discount.
- The point of this poison pill strategy is to keep Elliott from gaining too much influence over Southwest Airlines.
- The discount will let investors dilute stakes by buying more of LUV stock.
- This shows that Southwest Airlines is dedicated to fighting off Elliott Management.
Southwest Airlines Poison Pill: More Details
Southwest Airlines chairman Gary Kelly, who Elliott is trying to oust alongside CEO Bob Jordan, said this to CNBC after adopting the poison pill strategy:
“Southwest Airlines has made a good faith effort to engage constructively with Elliott Investment Management since its initial investment and remains open to any ideas for lasting value creation.”
LUV stock is up 1.4% as of Wednesday afternoon. This comes with 4.2 million shares traded, as compared to a daily average of about 9.8 million shares.
