Stamp Price Increases 2024: How Much Will Forever Stamps Cost Starting July 14?

Stamp price increases are on the way as the USPS prepares to hike up how much customers pay for stamps by 5 cents.
This will see the price of the Forever Stamp increase from 68 cents each to 73 cents each starting on July 14. That means its a good idea to buy the stamps at their current price before the change goes into effect.
Forever Stamps retain their value even alongside price increases. That means that any stamp bought for 68 cents will still offer the same value for shipping mail even after the price jumps to 73 cents.
Here’s what the USPS had to say about the stamp price increases.
“As inflationary pressures on operating expenses continue and the effects of a previously defective pricing model are still being felt, these price adjustments are needed to provide the Postal Service with much needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year plan. The prices of the Postal Service remain among the most affordable in the world.”
Stamp Price Increases: More Shipping Changes
Here’s a quick breakdown of how shipping costs are changing alongside teh 2024 stamp price increase.
- Letters (1 oz) are increasing from 68 cents to 73 cents.
- Letters (metered 1 oz) are increasing from 63 cents to 64 cents.
- Domestic Postcards are increasing from 51 cents to 53 cents.
- International Postcards are increasing from $1.50 to $1.55.
- International Letter (1 oz) is increasing from $1.50 to $1.55.
Outside of stamp price increases, there’s more news worth reading about below!
We offer insight into all of the hottest stock market news for Friday! That includes everything happening with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ:ZAPP) and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock. You can read up on all of this at the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Mizuho Just Raised Its Price Target on Tesla (TSLA) Stock
- Why Is Zapp Electric Vehicles (ZAPP) Stock Up 31% Today?
- Mizuho Just Raised Its Price Target on Rivian (RIVN) Stock
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.